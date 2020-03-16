Menier Chocolate Factory Cancels Performances Of INDECENT

Menier Chocolate Factory has released a statement regarding future performances of Indecent.

Read the statement below:

We have taken the difficult decision today to suspend all performances of Indecent up to, and including, 12 April. Our priority is to the health and wellbeing of our company and our audiences. We will continue to monitor the situation during this period, and adjust our plans as necessary in conjunction with our company's needs, and advice from the government.

We remain committed to the production - Paula Vogel's play is a rare and beautiful piece of writing, and we will be proud to share it with audiences at The Chocolate Factory when the time is right. For those who have purchased tickets for this period, you will be contacted in due course by your point of sale to discuss options. Like many in our industry today, as an unsubsidised venue, this will impact on us greatly. If you are in a position to support us - and we understand not everyone can, by donating the cost of your ticket, that would be hugely appreciated.





