Matt Eames Appointed Director of Theatre & Performance at Lowry

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Lowry's Head of Theatre (Contemporary & Commissioning) Matt Eames has been appointed as Director of Theatre & Performance at the Salford arts organisation. In the new role of Director of Theatre and Performance Matt will focus on long term strategy for the Lowry's theatres as the venue continues to be a world-class presenter of performances for the stage, forging and maintaining strong relationships with producers and theatres as well as further developing the venue's commissioning and producing projects.

Matt joined the Salford venue in 2012 and since then has nurtured and championed a host of prominent independent artists and companies through its artist development, commissioning and presenting programmes, including LUNG, Theatre RE, ThickSkin, Access All Areas, Wardrobe Ensemble, Dante or Die and Bertrand Lesca (Bert & Nasi).

Matt instigated and led the Roundabout project from 2014-2021, working with Paines Plough to take a programme of new plays and community events to public spaces across Salford, produced WEEK 53 festival for Lowry from 2016-20, a biannual 10 day festival that celebrated contemporary performance, commissioned and produced the original stage adaptation of Nigel Slater's Toast by Henry Filloux Bennett that went on to Edinburgh, UK Tour and West End. He also originated the REWRITES platform for new musicals, now a national partnership with Birmingham Hippodrome, Norwich Theatre and Mayflower Studios.

Notable recent and forthcoming commissions and co-productions steered for the Lowry by Matt include BLACKPOWERDESK, 42 Balloons, Bank of Dave and High School Musical plus work for family audiences - Charlie Cook's Favourite Book, A Squash and a Squeeze, The Koala Who Could and The Jolly Christmas Postman.

Julia Fawcett C.B.E. Chief Executive of the Lowry, said: “We have benefited hugely from the expertise and efforts of Matt since he joined us and this appointment recognises his contribution to strategic artistic planning and the successes and innovations in our approach to commissioning. Along with our Head of Theatres Programming Steve Cowton, Matt will continue to shape the Lowry's programme and manage the balance between our artistic ambitions and commercial needs.”

Matt said: “I'm thrilled to take on the role of Director of Theatre and Performance at Lowry at such an important moment. Lowry has a unique place within the UK theatre ecology, and I'm excited to continue developing ambitious commissioning and producing projects while strengthening our partnerships with artists and organisations across the sector and creating meaningful experiences for our audiences”

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