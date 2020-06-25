Marquee TV Will Stream MADAMA BUTTERFLY and NABUCCO

Marquee TV - the global streaming platform for dance, opera and theatre on demand - continues its season of Saturday night premieres and brings viewers performances of Puccini's Madama Butterfly on 4 July and Verdi's Nabucco on 18 July 2020.

As the opera summer season adapts to a new format, Marquee TV are showcasing leading international opera festival titles from Glyndebourne and Arena di Verona, featuring works by Verdi and Puccini, two of the finest composers in history. Both set new standards for opera during their lifetimes and recent incarnations of their work continue the evolution of their timeless tales.

Saturday 4 July sees the streaming premiere of Glyndebourne's Madama Butterfly, one of opera's most enduring tales of unrequited love, on the platform. Puccini's luscious score follows the tragic tale of Cio-Cio- San, who we witness as a young Japanese girl falling in love with American naval officer Pinkerton - with heart-breaking consequences.

Omer Meir Wellber conducts the London Philharmonic Orchestra and The Glyndebourne Chorus, showering the audience in orchestral cherry blossom. Olga Busuioc portrays the title role with Joshua Guerrero starring as the object of her blind devotion. Directed by Annilese Miskimmon, now Artistic Director at the English National Opera, this "updated concept for Glyndebourne gives new layers of resonance without compromising the original's spirit" (BBC Music Magazine).

On Saturday 18 July Marquee TV will debut Nabucco, a lesser-known opera by Verdi but one that established his reputation as a composer. First performed at the famous Teatro alla Scala in 1842, this opera was conceived during the Risorgimento, a time of social and political ferment which led to the unification of Italy. The original composition is set in biblical times but in this production, French director Arnaud Bernard boldly transposes the action back into Italian Risorgimento, going as far as to centre the entire piece within the context of the uprisings of 1848 - and within the Teatro alla Scala itself.

This performance, conducted by Israeli-born master Daniel Oren, comes from the iconic Arena di Verona. Soprano Susanna Branchini steals the stage as Nabuchodonosor's daughter Abigaille - a role for whom Verdi wrote his most challenging score, a lyrical epic that has a place in the hearts of all Italians.

Photo credit: Ennevi / Fondazione Arena di Verona

Marquee TV partners with the world's leading arts organisations to showcase the best of the performing arts from around the globe. As part of their collaborative response to the COVID-19 lockdown, they have created a virtual season of Saturday night premieres, bringing the best of culture into our homes with productions that have included La Traviata from the Royal Opera House, Twelfth Night from the Royal Shakespeare Company and English National Ballet's production of Giselle choreographed by Akram Khan. Forthcoming productions include the Royal Opera House's Woolf Works (11 July) and the Royal Shakespeare Company's winter 2019/20 Season (31 July - 2 August).

"This has been one of the most challenging periods in history for arts and culture, particularly the performing arts sector. I'm pleased that through Marquee TV we've been able to help ensure that audiences are still exposed to this vital content of our much-loved institutions, many of which we are working with in hand in hand to build a more sustainable future model, in both the physical and virtual worlds," says CEO and Co- Founder Simon Walker

During a time of 'cultural quarantine' when arts lovers face cancelled productions, closed venues and enforced self-isolation they can enjoy a 14-day free trial when signing up to Marquee TV. Until 1 July, new subscribers can also get 30% off their first year if they choose the Annual Plan.

For the full programme visit www.marquee.tv

