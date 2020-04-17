Marlowe Theatre to Hold Online Youth Theatre and Creative Workshops

Canterbury's Marlowe Theatre has today announced that it will be running its popular Youth Company and creative workshops online, to make sure that young people and adults in Kent still have access to creative activity during the period of lockdown.

The sessions will explore the theme of 'Locking Down To Open Up', giving participants a chance to express what their life has been like in Kent during this unprecedented period.

Those taking part will relive the moments of isolation and optimism they have experienced during lockdown. They will also be imagining what life will be like when finally coming out of isolation and dreaming of how they want the world to have changed.

The work that each group creates will be shared when The Marlowe Theatre reopens, in a final moment of coming together and human connection. This will be one of the first events taking place at the theatre when the period of closure ends. Work from groups will also be shared digitally across The Marlowe's social media channels.

Paul Ainsworth, Associate Director (Learning And Participation) at The Marlowe Theatre said: "The coronavirus epidemic has meant that our Youth Company and Peoples Company cannot meet together and create work at the moment, something that we all miss greatly. However, we believe that by keeping ourselves and our participants creative during this time is an important role that we can play.

Weekly workshops are available for a range of different ages, from 5yrs to adult. Sessions are; The Marlowe Minis (5-7yrs), The Marlowe Youth Company (7-10yrs), The Marlowe Youth Company (10-13yrs), The Marlowe Youth Company (13-15yrs), The Marlowe Youth Company (15-21yrs) and The Marlowe People's Company (18yrs+).

The Marlowe is also offering free workshop places through The Marlowe Award Scheme, a fund that has been established to enable young people who find themselves in financially challenging circumstances to take part in creative activities. Details on how to apply can be found on The Marlowe's website at marlowetheatre.com/create/

Workshops sessions begin online from Monday 20 April and places are still available for all groups throughout the term. Information on times and prices can be found by visiting The Marlowe's website at marlowetheatre.com/create/ or calling The Marlowe Theatre Box Office on 01227 787787.





