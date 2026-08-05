Marlowe Theatre Names William Bush CBE as New Board Chair

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The Marlowe Theatre has appointed William (Bill) Bush CBE as its new Chair, as the organisation prepares to embark on a significant period of growth and development.

Bill spent nearly two decades as Executive Director and Senior Advisor at the Premier League. He has led areas including intellectual property, public policy, relations with government and the EU, relations with fans, communications and the community programme.

Before joining the Premier League, Bill worked as a Special Adviser to the Prime Minister and to the Secretary of State at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and was Head of Research for BBC News.

He is Deputy Chair of English Touring Opera and a member of the National Council of Arts Council England.

Bill now brings his extensive experience across public policy, communications, governance, sport, media and culture to the Marlowe Theatre Board. As Chair, Bill will lead the Board of Trustees and work closely with the Executive to support the theatre's strategic ambitions.

Bill Bush said: "It is a real privilege to be appointed Chair of the Marlowe Theatre at such a pivotal point in its journey. The Marlowe Theatre champions creativity, making a real difference in the lives of people across Kent and beyond.

I look forward to working with Deborah, the Board and the talented team as we deliver the theatre's ambitious plans for the future and ensure the Marlowe continues to inspire audiences, develop new talent and strengthen its impact in the community."

Deborah Shaw, Chief Executive of the Marlowe Theatre, said: "We are delighted to welcome Bill as our new Chair at such an exciting time for the Marlowe Theatre. We are entering a period of significant growth, with development of a new creative learning centre, expansion of our presenting and home-produced programme and significant investment in our work with young people and communities.

"As we develop and deliver our new business plan, Bill's leadership and experience will be invaluable and I look forward to working closely with him.”

Bill Bush succeeds Jonathan Church, who as the theatre's founding Chair steered the creation and development of the Marlowe Theatre Trust. Under his chairmanship, the Marlowe overcame the challenges of the pandemic emerging stronger and embarking on a significant period of marked success.

Deborah Shaw added: "I would like to thank Jonathan for his exceptional contribution as our founding Chair, leading the Board since 2017 and helping guide the Marlowe through a transformational period as an independent charitable trust. His deep industry knowledge, generosity of spirit and steady leadership have been invaluable. We are enormously grateful for everything he has done, and we wish him every success for the future."

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