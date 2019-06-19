Marlowe Comedy Festival Announces Vic Reeves and Shaun Williamson to Join Richard Herring's RHLSTP Tour

THE MARLOWE Comedy Festival has announced that Vic Reeves and Shaun Williamson will join Richard Herring's RHLSTP Tour, here next month (July).

The show will be a live recording of Richard's podcast, an award-winning interview series with some of the biggest stars of comedy and entertainment.

Vic is a comedian best known for his double act with Bob Mortimer, with whom he created and hosted the surreal BBC comedy gameshow Shooting Stars. He has been a frequent guest on television panel shows such as QI, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Would I Lie To You?, and in addition to comedy, is both a keen musician and a successful artist. Vic lives in Kent with his family and has exhibited his artwork locally.

Shaun rose to fame as underdog Barry Evans in EastEnders and went on to play a satirical version of himself in Extras with Ricky Gervais. Shaun is a favourite at The Marlowe, appearing in several pantomimes (the last being Peter Pan, 2017/18), The Ladykillers and the National Theatre's One Man, Two Guvnors.

RHLSTP (Richard Herring's Leicester Square Theatre Podcast) has won the Bronze Sony Award for Best Comedy and is a four-time winner of the Chortle Internet Award. Previous guests include Stephen Fry, Dawn French, Sarah Millican, Terry Hall and Steve Coogan, and all 200-plus episodes are available on Acast and iTunes.

The Marlowe Comedy Festival is taking place across The Marlowe venues in Canterbury (The Theatre, The Studio, and The Kit) from Monday 15 to Sunday 28 July, and features some of the world's biggest comedy names alongside up-and-coming stars of the future.

Tickets can be booked for Richard Herring's RHLSTP Tour and all Marlowe Comedy Festival shows at marlowetheatre.com/whatson, or by calling the Box Office on 01227 787787.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories