Mark Carter Joins the Cast of JACK IN THE BEANSTALK At The Borough Hall

The producers of Godalming's first professional family pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk at The Borough Hall from 12 - 24 December, have revealed that the popular BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey presenter Mark Carter will star as Fleshcreep, the Giant's villainous henchman...boo hiss!

Mark can't wait to perform in his first ever panto. He said: "Being part of a panto is always something I've fancied. Best of all, it's on home soil in Surrey. In my role as the baddie, I'm expecting plenty of boos but hopefully some cheers along the way too!"

Mark Carter is an award-winning radio presenter, who has been broadcasting for over twenty years. His regular shows include "Mark Carter's Laid Back Sunday" on Sundays 3-5pm, with a different celebrity interview each week. In his career, Mark has interviewed everyone from Will Young to Neil Sedaka, and Margaret Thatcher to Theresa May. Mark previously spent several years on BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey's Breakfast and Drivetime shows and he still covers these programmes, alongside his role as the station's Assistant Managing Editor. He has worked for several commercial radio stations in Surrey, Kent and Berkshire and is currently a presenter and director of Wey Valley Radio, serving Alton, Bordon and the surrounding area. Mark can be heard on Wey Valley Radio, Saturdays 12-2pm.

Outside of radio, Mark is Dad to two children - Lily (11) and William (8) - and he enjoys spending as much time with them as he possibly can. This year, Mark became the founder of the first ever "Surrey Day", a celebration of all things Surrey, and in his spare time, he can often be found exploring Surrey's countryside and visiting local pubs and restaurants.

With lots of fun and laughter for panto-goers young and old, and toe-tapping song and dance, Jack and the Beanstalk will bring magic and adventure to The Borough Hall. To book tickets, or to find out more, visit www.GodalmingPanto.com or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101.

On Saturday 14 December at 11am there will be a relaxed performance specifically adapted for those with on the autism spectrum, individuals with sensory and communication disorders, those with learning disabilities and anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment. Tickets for this performance have been reduced to £14 and can purchased only by calling the Box Office. The venue is fully accessible for wheelchairs.

Godalming's professional family pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, is delighted to have the support of Matt Pereira Photography (official photographer/videographer for the show), ramsac and St Hilary's School.





