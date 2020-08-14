Mark Adamson Discusses His Favorite Song, Musical, Artist, and More!

Hint: He's a big fan of The Phantom of the Opera!

Actor Mark Adamson recently chatted with News Letter about some of his favorites - song, film, play, and more!

When asked about his favorite song, he said Music of the Night from The Phantom of the Opera.

"It was the first big musical I saw when I was in London with my family when I was 15," he said. "I fell in love with it so when I hear the song it still gives me goosebumps."

Adamson must be a big Phantom fan, as he also named Michael Crawford his favorite artist.

"I've always been a huge fan since seeing Phantom of the Opera," Adamson said. "I didn't actually get to see him in it but I did see him in The Wizard of Oz which I really enjoyed. I love the career he has had from the TV comedy Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em to Hello Dolly and Phantom. I love the versatility in his career and I'd love a similar sort of career as his."

He also called Phantom his favorite musical, but also noted that he loves the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording. Other favorites of his include The Lion King and Wicked.

Read more on News Letter.

