Marian Keyes Announces Live Events To Celebrate The Publication Of Brand New Novel 'Grown Ups'

Fane have announced two live events to celebrate the publication of the bestselling author Marian Keyes' hugely anticipated novel Grown Ups, at the National Concert Hall, Dublin on 3rd February 2020 at 8pm and at Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall, London on 5th February 2020 at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale now at www.mariankeyes.com/events. Marian will also appear at Fane's inaugural Words Weekend at Sage Gateshead on 7th December 2019 at 1pm.

Marian Keyes, one of the most successful Irish novelists of all time, has been writing international bestsellers about modern women in the modern world for over twenty years. Her books deal with contemporary issues, including addiction, depression, domestic violence and the glass ceiling, but are always written with compassion, hope and her trademark Irish humour.

Grown Ups is about the Caseys: three brothers, their wives, ex-wives and young adult step-kids. They're a glamorous, attractive family who spend a lot of time together - birthday parties, anniversary celebrations, weekends away. And they're definitely a happy family. Under the surface, though, conditions are murkier. While some people clash, other people like each other far too much... When their happy families façade starts to unravel, every one of the adults finds themselves wondering if it's time - finally - to grow up?

Marian Keyes said: "I'm delighted that to coincide with the publication of Grown Ups, I'll be doing two big events in early February: one in Dublin, and one in London, where absolutely everything is up for discussion. The thing I love most about my job is getting to meet my readers - I promise to make everyone laugh, and to send them out into the night feeling better about everything."

Though Marian grew up around a lot of story-telling, it never occurred to her to try writing. After studying law and accountancy, she began writing short stories in 1993 "out of the blue." She sent them to a publisher with a letter saying she was also working on a novel. (Although she wasn't.) The publishers replied quickly, asking to see the novel and, once her panic had subsided, she began to write what subsequently became her first book, Watermelon. It went on to be an immediate runaway success.

Marian in conversation is a delight, by turns thought-provoking and hilarious. Don't miss the opportunity to hear her discuss her extraordinary new book, in conversation with some very special guest interviewers, Róisín Ingle and Alex Clark.

Advance copies of Marian's book Grown Ups will be on sale at this event for ticket holders only at the London and Dublin events.

Marian Keyes: Grown Ups is brought to venues by Fane, one of the UK's largest production companies creating bespoke live events for the biggest and most exciting talent spanning authors, actors, producers and podcasters, including John le Carré, Margaret Atwood, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Joanna Lumley, Nigella Lawson, Dolly Alderton, Stacey Dooley and Grayson Perry.

Tickets for Marian Keyes: Grown Ups at the National Concert Hall, Dublin on 3rd February 2020 at 8pm and at Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall, London on 5th February 2020 are on sale now at www.mariankeyes.com/events.

Marian Keyes: Grown Ups is published by Michael Joseph in the UK and Ireland on 6th February 2020





