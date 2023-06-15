Manchester Camerata Will Perform Three World Premieres This Summer

Manchester Camerata continues to be at the forefront of the UK’s contemporary classical music scene with three world premiere performances this summer. The Camerata prides itself on its varied programming, ranging from its Mozart, Made in Manchester series with Gábor Takacs-Nágy and Jean-Efflam Bavouzet (continuing in the autumn) and Haçienda Classical shows through to its cross-genre, boundary-pushing contemporary programmes such as the UNQUIET series. The Camerata is performing four premieres by composers Rushil Ranjan, Holly Harrison, Laura Bowler and AFRODEUTSCHE this summer.

Samantha McShane, Creative Director of Manchester Camerata, said:

“Innovation, fearlessness, humanity and collaboration are at the heart of our values at Manchester Camerata. Each premiere showcases the depth of commitment that we have towards collaborative work with artists and artistic organisations that align with our values. This summer, we present a diverse array of incredible artists with whom we aim to bring unique, emotive and relevant performances demonstrating that Manchester Camerata is for everyone.”

The Camerata’s summer of new music begins with the world premiere of Rushil Ranjan’s Shikwa (Complaint), the first symphonic interpretation of Allama Muhammed Iqbal’s famous poem of the same name. The performance, taking place at the Bradford Literature Festival, is the first orchestral rendering of any of Iqbal’s work. Abi Sampa will perform the work with the Camerata and Ranjan at St George’s Hall, Bradford [23 June].



The Camerata joins together with other leading orchestras and ensembles from Manchester, including Manchester Collective, The Hallé and the BBC Philharmonic, for MCR: Classical, a weekend celebrating the city’s rich musical heritage. Conducted by Agata Zając, the Camerata performs a late-night show with violinist Daniel Pioro, in a programme that includes two newly orchestrated works from Pioro’s recently released album Saint Boy, in addition to the UK premiere of Holly Harrison’s Black Ice [24 June].



In partnership with OperaUpClose, Manchester Camerata performs the world premiere of Laura Bowler’s new eight-piece orchestration of Wagner’s early opera The Flying Dutchman which will tour waterside venues across England [28 June – 23 July]. Bowler’s orchestration uses an English adaptation of the libretto by Glyn Maxwell and will feature recordings of UK community choirs alongside a cast including Philippa Boyle, Timothy Dawkins, Carolyn Holt and Paul Putnins.



Manchester Camerata continues its relationship with Manchester-based DJ and composer AFRODEUTSCHE with the world premiere of a new work at Factory International as part of Manchester International Festival [5 July]. The show is part of the Camerata’s UNQUIET series, an ongoing collaboration with critically acclaimed conductor Robert Ames that merges classical, techno, house and electronic music in commissions from innovative and cross-genre composers.

Following on from their recent concert with Artistic Partner and regular collaborator Jess Gillam, the Camerata’s other highlights include a tour of Haçienda Classical – the classical-electronic shows with Haçienda DJ Graeme Park – across the UK including a show at Kew Gardens in London [8 July – 26 August].

Manchester Camerata is committed to working in the local community, bringing music to people of all ages ranging from primary school children through to people in care homes. The Camerata has recently partnered with Leeds Conservatoire and Orchestras Live for a project called New Connections, which aims to support conservatoire students and develop their creative leadership skills whilst forging links with their local communities. Students from a range of disciplines such as film music, jazz, popular and classical music take part in workshops led by Camerata flautist Amina Hussain, composer James Redwood and other Camerata musicians.