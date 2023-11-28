Malorie Blackman and Roy Williams Revealed as New Ambassadors For Cardboard Citizens

Cardboard Citizens has announced that Malorie Blackman and Roy Williams are joining the arts and social justice charity as newly-appointed Ambassadors.

As two of the UK's leading contemporary writers, Malorie Blackman and Roy Williams have consistently used their art to draw attention to the systemic barriers to social and political justice through stories that resonate far beyond the written page.

Former Children's Laureate, Malorie Blackman, has written over 70 books for children and young adults, including Noughts & Crosses, a ground-breaking series of young adult fiction that tackles themes of racism and inequality over the course of six novels and three novellas. She is the recipient of the PEN Pinter Prize 2022, the JM Barrie Award 2023, and the Eleanor Farjeon Award in recognition of her distinguished contribution to the world of children's books.

Multi-award winning playwright, Roy Williams, is one of the UK's leading dramatists. Over the past three decades his stage and screen credits have included the acclaimed state-of-the-nation play cycle, Death of England (National Theatre and adapted for television by Sky Arts); Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads (National Theatre); Fallout (Royal Court and adapted for television by Channel 4); and Sucker Punch, for which he received the Alfred Fagon Award, the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Award, as well as an Olivier Award nomination.

For more than three decades, Cardboard Citizens has blazed a trail in the field of arts and social justice and in 2021 appointed its first Artistic Director with lived experience of homelessness. Over the past two years, Chris Sonnex has spearheaded a broadening out of the charity's focus: exploring impactful solutions to challenge the systemic causes of homelessness in the UK today, alongside making concrete commitments to redress the inequality of opportunity in the performing arts industry, which has included opening its entire programme out to people experiencing poverty and inequity. As newly-appointed Ambassadors, Malorie Blackman and Roy Williams will support Cardboard Citizens in advocacy and fundraising, as well as contributing to the charity's creative programme.

Chris Sonnex, Artistic Director and joint CEO of Cardboard Citizens, said: “I'm incredibly honoured and excited to announce two new Ambassadors for Cardboard Citizens: Malorie Blackman and Roy Williams. Both these artists signify excellence in their artistry - they understand the importance of telling stories, of owning your narratives, creating work that stands for what you believe in, and supporting the growth of other people – qualities that we all strive for at Cardboard Citizens. I look forward to working with them together with our long-standing Ambassadors - Kate Winslet, David Morrissey and Rory Kinnear - to steer Citz into a bright future.”

Malorie Blackman, said: “I am thrilled and honoured to have been asked to become an Ambassador for Cardboard Citizens. For some the arts are a true and perhaps an only homecoming, a space and place to speak out, express themselves and connect and communicate with others. Cardboard Citizens is an organisation who seek through the arts, to give a voice to those who experience or have experienced homelessness, poverty or inequity. Through its theatre and creative arts work, Cardboard Citizens aims to unite, support, challenge, train and entertain. This is a cause very dear to my heart. I look forward to supporting them in their future endeavours.”

Roy Williams, said: "I am thrilled, pleased as well as honoured to be an Ambassador for Cardboard Citizens. It is a company whose important work I have admired from afar for many years. I am very much looking forward to having a closer relationship with them."

Cardboard Citizens is taking part in The Big Give Christmas Challenge, the UK's biggest match-funded campaign which offers supporters of participating charities the opportunity to double their donations across a seven day period. From 12 midday on Tuesday 28 November until 12 midday on Tuesday 5 December, donations made to Cardboard Citizens via their Big Give Christmas Challenge campaign page will be doubled by generous match funders. The charity is aiming to raise £75,000 to support their programme this year. Find out more and donate: bit.ly/47KtkAZ.