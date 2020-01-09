Magical Bones Brings Black Magic To Swindon
Break-dancin' magician and star of the west-end hit magic show Impossible, Magical Bones is taking his brand-new magic show Black Magic on the road from the 21st February - 12th June, following a stunning sold-out show at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Black Magic challenges the negative connotations usually associated with this term, and the show culminates with a tribute to the 1800 Black Magician Henry Box Brown, a 19th century Virginia slave who escaped to freedom at the age of 33 by arranging to have himself mailed in a wooden crate in 1849 to abolitionists in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Bones originality stands alone, so expect to be taken on an awe-inspiring journey that just so happens to include the coolest break-dance moves, back flipping card tricks and of course jaw dropping street magic.
Magical Bones started his career as a professional hip-hop dancer, he was given the nickname 'Bones' because of his hard-hitting dance style. He went on to establish himself as one of the most respected and prominent figures within the UK hip-hop scene, working with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Madonna, Alicia Keys and Plan B, and is the featured dancer in the music video of Mint Royals' number 1 smash hit single, Singing In the Rain.
Combining his dance skills with his magic talent, is where he now focuses his time, and he has since gone on to star in the Impossible magic show tour, feature in Sky's TV series Around The World in 80 Tricks, appear on ITV1's This Morning and last year he closed the BBC1's BAFTA Awards ceremony.
Tour Dates
21st February 2020 Salford, Lowry
www.thelowry.com / 0343 208 6000
20th March 2020 Didcot, Cornerstone
www.cornerstone-arts.org / 01235 515144
4th April 2020 Nottingham, Nonsuch Studios
www.wearenonsuch.com / 0115 837 1950
7th May 2020 Wellingborough, Castle
www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle / 01933 270 007
8th May 2020 London, Leicester Square Theatre
www.leicestersquaretheatre.com / 020 7534 1740
9th May 2020 Leicester, Curve
www.curveonline.co.uk / 0116 242 3560
14th May 2020 Birmingham, MAC
www.macbirmingham.com / 0121 446 3232
15th May 2020 Hull, Truck Theatre
www.hulltruck.co.uk / 01482 323638
20th May 2020 Guildford, G Live
www.glive.co.uk / 01483 369350
22nd May 2020 Maidstone, Hazlitt Theatre
www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk / 01622 758611
26th May 2020 Southend, Palace Theatre
www.southendtheatres.co.uk / 01702 351135
29th May 2020 Swindon, Arts Centre
www.swindontheatres.co.uk / 01793 524481
30th May 2020 Maidenhead, Norden Farm
www.norden.farm / 01628 788 997
12th June 2020 Crawley, The Hawth
www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth / 01293 553636