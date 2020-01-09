Magical Bones Brings Black Magic To Swindon

Break-dancin' magician and star of the west-end hit magic show Impossible, Magical Bones is taking his brand-new magic show Black Magic on the road from the 21st February - 12th June, following a stunning sold-out show at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Black Magic challenges the negative connotations usually associated with this term, and the show culminates with a tribute to the 1800 Black Magician Henry Box Brown, a 19th century Virginia slave who escaped to freedom at the age of 33 by arranging to have himself mailed in a wooden crate in 1849 to abolitionists in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Bones originality stands alone, so expect to be taken on an awe-inspiring journey that just so happens to include the coolest break-dance moves, back flipping card tricks and of course jaw dropping street magic.

Magical Bones started his career as a professional hip-hop dancer, he was given the nickname 'Bones' because of his hard-hitting dance style. He went on to establish himself as one of the most respected and prominent figures within the UK hip-hop scene, working with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Madonna, Alicia Keys and Plan B, and is the featured dancer in the music video of Mint Royals' number 1 smash hit single, Singing In the Rain.

Combining his dance skills with his magic talent, is where he now focuses his time, and he has since gone on to star in the Impossible magic show tour, feature in Sky's TV series Around The World in 80 Tricks, appear on ITV1's This Morning and last year he closed the BBC1's BAFTA Awards ceremony.

Tour Dates

21st February 2020 Salford, Lowry

www.thelowry.com / 0343 208 6000

20th March 2020 Didcot, Cornerstone

www.cornerstone-arts.org / 01235 515144

4th April 2020 Nottingham, Nonsuch Studios

www.wearenonsuch.com / 0115 837 1950

7th May 2020 Wellingborough, Castle

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle / 01933 270 007

8th May 2020 London, Leicester Square Theatre

www.leicestersquaretheatre.com / 020 7534 1740

9th May 2020 Leicester, Curve

www.curveonline.co.uk / 0116 242 3560

14th May 2020 Birmingham, MAC

www.macbirmingham.com / 0121 446 3232

15th May 2020 Hull, Truck Theatre

www.hulltruck.co.uk / 01482 323638

20th May 2020 Guildford, G Live

www.glive.co.uk / 01483 369350

22nd May 2020 Maidstone, Hazlitt Theatre

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk / 01622 758611

26th May 2020 Southend, Palace Theatre

www.southendtheatres.co.uk / 01702 351135

29th May 2020 Swindon, Arts Centre

www.swindontheatres.co.uk / 01793 524481

30th May 2020 Maidenhead, Norden Farm

www.norden.farm / 01628 788 997

12th June 2020 Crawley, The Hawth

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth / 01293 553636





