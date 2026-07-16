Macy Gray and More Set for The Assembly Leamington Spa 100th Anniversary Concert Series

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On Thursday 16th July 2026 — The Assembly in Leamington Spa celebrates its 100th Anniversary (1926-2026). To celebrate this landmark anniversary, on behalf of the historic Assembly venue AGMP Concerts have curated a bespoke series of acts across several musical genres including:

Friday 9th October 2026: The Blockheads & EXTC

Formed in 1977 to promote Ian Dury's album New Boots and Panties on the first Stiff Records tour of the U.K. - Chaz Jankel, Norman Watt-Roy, Charlie Charles, John Turnbull, and Micky Gallagher - became known as The Blockheads.

As Ian Dury & The Blockheads they went back out on tour, and in 1978 released What a Waste a single that reached #5 in the U.K. charts. They were then joined by saxophonist Davey Payne and toured the U.S.A supporting Lou Reed.

In 1979 Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick (#1 in the UK charts) and Reasons to be Cheerful, Part 3 (#3 in the UK charts) were released along with the classic Do It Yourself LP.

XTC's legendary drummer, Terry Chambers, is back on the road with his band EXTC (named and approved by XTC frontman, Andy Partridge).

Emerging out of the post-punk and new-wave explosion of the late 70s, XTC experienced global success touring with the likes of The Police and Talking Heads.

EXTC perform classic XTC material such as Making Plans For Nigel, Senses Working Overtime, Mayor of Simpleton, Generals and Majors, Sgt. Rock (Is Going To Help Me), Love on a Farmboy's Wages and many more.

An AGMP Concerts Presentation

Saturday 24th October 2026: Incognito & DJ Femi Fem (Young Disciples)

45 years since Incognito released their debut album Jazz Funk (1981), Incognito are still one of the finest soul jazz groups in the world today.

Incognito rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s with massive hits such as Always There, Still A Friend of Mine, Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing, Everyday, Nights Over Egypt and many more.

Incognito have collaborated with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, George Duke, Jocelyn Brown, Paul Weller, George Benson, Mario Biondi, Louie Vega, David Morales, Kenny Dope, Jools Holland, Ledisi amongst other notable artists.

Jean-Paul 'Bluey' Maunick has been the one constant in Incognito since their formation. With a rotating lineup of vocalists and musicians, Incognito has maintained a global following and reputation for energetic live performances, remaining one of the most enduring and influential acts in modern jazz-funk and soul.

'Bluey' was recently awarded an MBE (Member of The Order of The British Empire) in the King's Birthday Honours for his contribution to British music.

An AGMP Concerts Presentation

Saturday 7th November 2026: Macy Gray

Originally from Canton, OH, Gray came to Los Angeles to attend USC for scriptwriting. While in school she started to write songs for her friends and found her voice when the singer scheduled to record the demos did not show up. That fateful day, a legendary career was born. Gray broke into the music scene in 1999 with the release of her debut, triple-platinum album, On How Life Is, since which she has become a powerhouse of R&B and Soul. She has amassed a devoted worldwide fan base and sold over 25 million total albums globally. A five-time GRAMMY Nominee, Gray received the GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance in 2000 for her iconic song I Try and has received two BRIT Awards.

Now two decades into her career, the fully formed, multi-tiered artist has collaborated with brilliant musical contemporaries including Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, and Galactic – just to name a few. She continues to be a force of nature on tour and sells out venues in nearly every corner of the globe. Her talents also resound beyond music.

She starred in Tyler Perry's Black Reel Award-Winning Film For Colored Girls and has graced screens everywhere with her appearance in the show Brotherly Love and Cardboard Boxer and NETFLIX's hit show Fuller House. Moreover, she made a now-legendary appearance in Training Day alongside Academy Award winner Denzel Washington — one of many on-screen benchmarks.

Her sleek, sultry, and mature take on R&B draws from decades of worth of history. Yet, her ability to still sound forward-thinking and fresh is what reaffirms and reasserts her as a signature rarity in music who millions continue to treasure.

An AGMP Concerts Presentation

(Tickets On Sale Soon)

Tuesday 1st December 2026: The Ordinary Boys

The Ordinary Boys formed in Brighton, England, in the early 2000s. Drawing inspiration from seminal artists including The Jam, The Specials, Madness, The Smiths and Blur, the band developed a distinctive sound that fused angular indie rock, 2 Tone ska, punk attitude and classic British pop songwriting.

Fronted by Samuel Preston, The Ordinary Boys earned acclaim for their sharp social commentary, infectious hooks, and energetic live performances, bringing together the melodic immediacy of Britpop with the rhythmic drive of ska and the urgency of punk.

The band's debut album, Over the Counter Culture (2004), introduced their unique blend of indie and ska influences, followed by the critically acclaimed Brassbound (2005), which expanded their sound with brass arrangements and socially conscious songwriting while producing fan favourites such as Boys Will Be Boys.

Their third studio album, How to Get Everything You Ever Wanted in Ten Easy Steps (2006), showcased a more polished and adventurous approach, incorporating elements of pop, electronic music, and new wave without losing the band's unmistakable identity.

Although the group experienced lineup changes and periods of hiatus, The Ordinary Boys have continued to reunite for live performances, with their catalogue remaining a touchstone of mid-2000s British indie. Their enduring appeal lies in a style that seamlessly combines the spirit of classic mod and ska with contemporary indie rock, creating songs that are as socially observant as they are irresistibly memorable.

An AGMP Concerts Presentation

Thursday 3rd December 2026: Trevor Horn & His Band

As one of this generation's most decorated producers, Trevor Horn is a true giant in the music industry. After forming The Buggles and recording the chart topping 1979 hit Video Killed The Radio Star, Horn went on to produce some of the most recognisable anthems that defined the 80s, including ABC's Lexicon of Love, Owner Of A Lonely Heart by Yes, and Frankie Goes To Hollywood's No.1 hits Relax, Two Tribes and The Power Of Love.

Trevor Horn also produced hits for Tina Turner, Tom Jones, Barry Manilow, Cher, Boyzone, Lisa Stansfield, and Robbie Williams, altogether earning him three Brit Awards for Best British Producer, three Producer of the Year awards, five Ivor Novellos, two Grammy Awards for Yes' 90215 and Seal's Kiss From A Rose, and the 2014 MPG Lifetime Achievement Award.

Don't miss Trevor Horn and His Band perform a career-spanning concert.

An AGMP Concerts Presentation

About The Assembly

Over the last 90 years, The Assembly has come to epitomise Leamington. Built in 1926 it was originally called The Bath Assembly Hall and included an 'art-deco' interior and used as a setting for balls and dances. The venue was later named The Palais de Danse where dancer, Robert Creelman, was master of ceremonies and music was provided by resident players; The Jack Southern Band. In 1952 the venue was renamed again as The Embassy Ballroom, where it was used to host dances until it became a bingo hall for many years. Work started on the site in 2007 to transform the iconic building with more than £3 million spent in transforming the Assembly to its former glory with the renowned Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen employed to redesign the interior. The newly transformed venue reopened in the summer in 2008 and went on to win the Music Week Award for 'Best Live Music Venue' in 2010 after winning the award for 'Best Live Entertainment Venue' at the 2009 Godiva Awards.

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