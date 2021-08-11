MYTHOSPHERE Will Open at Stone Nest in September 2021



Mythosphere is a boldly ambitious international collaboration between Russia and the UK.

This highly innovative multi-media production will open at Stone Nest, Shaftesbury Avenue to previews on Monday 20 September with press night on Wednesday 22 September and will run until Saturday 9 October 2021.

Inspired by the writings of surrealist Leonora Carrington and fantasy writer Diana Wynne Jones, Mythosphere treads the dark path of the fairy tale forest that lies in the shadows of our imagination and the unexplored depths of our unconscious in this dazzling story of magic - the magic we have lost and the magic that is a forgotten part of our nature.

Told through the experiences of a young girl who loses her magic powers trying to fit in and an old lady who discovers that her delusions are magic powers, this intellectually thrilling production explores nature, the supernatural, psychoanalysis, folklore and feminism.

Created and directed by Russian director and film maker Inna Dulerayn, the production combines live theatrical performance, a chorus of singers and musicians alongside video projection, animation and film.

Inna Dulerayn is an artist from Russia, whose previous theatrical work "Songs From Oblivion", sold out the Electrotheatre Stanislavski to great critical acclaim. Having collaborated with a dedicated team of artists, designers and producers in both mainstream and avante-garde cinema, theatre and television for over 20 years, Inna's vision often mixes the gritty and the ethereal, the entertaining and the surreal.

The versatile international cast includes Edyta Budnik as the Girl and Lucienne Deschamps as Granny. The Birds are Scott Brooksbank, Sam Kipling, Angle Kwok and Elisa Mammoliti. The dancers are Ekaterina Garyanskaya, Artem Bogucharsk, Evgeniya Glazunova, George Grischenkov and Anastasia Shelepova.

Stone Nest is an arts organisation and performance venue in the heart of London's West End; a platform for visionary artists and a space where audiences can encounter an eclectic programme of contemporary performance. Stone Nest is based in a stunningly atmospheric former Welsh chapel, the perfect space for the mysterious world of Mythosphere.

Running Time approx. 2 hours 30 including the interval - Age guidance: 10+

Mythosphere is presented by Bacchae Productions in partnership with Stone Nest, and is produced by Gary Beestone Associates.