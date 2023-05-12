MUSEUM OF THE MOON Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury This Summer

The event runs Tuesday 15th August – Sunday 3rd September 2023.

UK artist Luke Jerram's astonishing installation Museum of the Moon is coming to the Corn Exchange Newbury this summer, presented in partnership with Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) as part of the BID's Festival of the Moon which takes place throughout the town this August. Alongside a fantastic programme of lunar-inspired family and community events, there's no better time for Newbury residents and visitors to experience Jerram's illuminated installation and discover the dark side of the moon.

Visitors to this magical setting can experience the six metre, to-scale sculpture of the Moon as it is suspended in Corn Exchange Newbury's main auditorium. Museum of the Moon is a completely accurate facsimile of the moon, made using incredible NASA images, and featuring minute detail of the lunar surface so that visitors can discover the rarely-seen dark side of the moon.

The internally-lit installation features a surround sound composition by BAFTA-winning composer Dan Jones for a stunning and profound art-meets-nature experience, including Debussy's Claire de Lune and recordings of the moon landings to truly immerse visitors in this breath taking lunar world.

To accompany the exhibition, the Newbury BID, who are the not-for-profit organisation behind the Visit Newbury brand, are presenting The Festival of the Moon, a festival with a wide range of moon related activities and events in-conjunction with local businesses. There will also be a complementary programme of lunar-themed activities from the Corn Exchange, events include wellbeing sessions, talks, storytelling and films. Full details of these will be shared in early summer.

Luke Jerram's impressive In Memoriam, a tribute to medical and caring professionals, was presented by Corn Exchange Newbury and 101 Outdoor Arts in Northbrook Park in 2020.

Museum of the Moon, presented by Newbury BID and Corn Exchange Newbury, will be free to visit with various time slots including evening sessions between Tuesday 15th August and Sunday 3rd September. Booking is recommended due to popular demand and more information can be found at Click Here.




