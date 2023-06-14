MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to St Alban's Roman Theatre in July

Much Ado performs at the Roman Theatre from July 5th-8th and then from July 12th to August 19th at South Oxford Adventure Playground.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to St Alban's Roman Theatre in July

Oxford-based Creation Theatre are leaders in site specific and digital theatre and have, over the last 26 years, performed on rooftops, in bookshops, on the street and at industrial sites.  In July, Creation partner with OVO, producers of the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival, to present their highly anticipated 20th century production of Much Ado About Nothing which stars members of the Creation rep company and special guests.  Much Ado performs at the Roman Theatre from July 5th-8th and then from July 12th to August 19th at South Oxford Adventure Playground.

“This year marks an important first for us at OVO with two co-productions during our summer season at the Roman Theatre,” says Adam Nichols, (left photo by Tim Morozzo) Artistic Director of OVO and the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival.  “I’m absolutely delighted that we will be co-producing Creation Theatre’s brand new adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic comedy.  Creation have transposed the rigid land of Messina to 1980s Britain so audiences can expect romantic intrigue, dashing soldiers, and shoulder pads galore!  I think Roman Theatre audiences are going to love this show – it’s a great take on a superb comedy and Creation’s newly minted rep company are going to go down a treat at the Roman Theatre.”

Says director Helen Tennison:  “Much like its witty central characters, Much Ado About Nothing is a playful, boisterous show with hidden depths. War and jealousy form the backdrop to love and romance.  I’ve set our production in the 1980s: a time of outrageous fashion, yuppie optimism and underlying political instability.  We have a fabulous cast of six actors playing Beatrice, Benedick and the other four actors play a madcap whirlwind of twelve roles between them.  So expect slapstick, shoulder pads and banging 80s tracks with a sensitive soul!”

The happy couple Claudio and Hero are played by Herb Cuanalo and BRIANNA DOUGLAS (who also play a number of other roles) and the not-so-happy couple Beatrice and Benedick are played by Emily Woodward and Anna Tolputt…who also multitask! 

Cast

Lewis Chandler:                             Dogberry, Don Pedro, Margaret, Friar
Herb Cuanalo:                               Claudio, Borachio
BRIANNA DOUGLAS:                           Verges, Hero, Antonia
Nicholas Osmond:                        Leonato, Don John, Sexton
Anna Tolputt:                                Benedick
Emily Woodward:                         Beatrice

Nick, Emily, Anna & Herb are members of Creation’s Rep Company




