MK Theatre Launches Local Heroes Offer

Milton Keynes Theatre have announced the launch of its Local Heroes initiative which offers a 25% discount* on tickets for a range of professions including emergency service workers, armed forces, social workers, and teachers.



Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director of Milton Keynes Theatre said today "We are delighted to be launching this brand-new scheme. There couldn't be a better time to thank and give back to our Local Heroes for their hard work and tireless dedication to the local community."



The offer was created as a way of saying thank you to those who dedicate their lives to helping others. Now more than ever, Milton Keynes Theatre hopes that Local Heroes take advantage of this offer to enjoy an unforgettable trip to a wonderful venue, with friends and family, on their well-earned night or afternoon off.



The first show to offer this discount will be international circus company The 7 Fingers and their performance of Passagers, presented by Dance Consortium. The show is an exploration of humanity's fascination with travel, both nostalgic and symbolic. A group of strangers meet onboard a train, throughout the course of their journey they share stories and emotions through virtuoso acrobatics - vaulting somersaults, breath-taking trapeze, daredevil balances on the highwire. The 7 Fingers visit Milton Keynes for two nights only on 24th and 25th September.



The discount is also available for a line-up of shows across the theatre's autumn season and beyond, including the biggest musicals, suspense-filled dramas, exquisite ballet and one GIANT pantomime. Eligible bookers can even enjoy a discounted night at the opera when Glyndebourne bring their trio of productions to Milton Keynes on 10th to 12th November; Donizetti's Don Pasquale, Stravinsky's The Rake's Progress and Handel's Messiah.



A full list of shows included in the offer can be found on the following link: https://atgtix.co/3Ecmmqx



All eligible professions for the scheme are listed here: https://atgtix.co/3nsX69v