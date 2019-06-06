MISTERMAN Comes to Jack Studio Theatre

The self-appointed guardian of Inishfree's moral welfare. Thomas lives inside his own head but today that safe place is beginning to doubt itself. Outside, the people need to be watched though. Someone's got to keep their eyes peeled for the bad.

But when all the words have stopped inside his head, will Inishfree and Thomas survive Thomas's judgement day?

Misterman is a terrific study of religious mania, loneliness and longing. It really rocks. The Arts Desk

Enda Walsh is a multi-award winning Irish playwright who had his breakthrough in 1996 with his play Disco Pigs. He has had success both as a playwright and screenwriter, writing multiple stage plays, screen plays and the musical Once, which won eight Tony Awards, a Grammy and two Olivier Awards.

Misterman Listings Information

Venue: Brockley Jack Studio Theatre, 410 Brockley Road, London, SE4 2DH

Box office: www.brockleyjack.co.uk or 0333 666 3366 (£1.75 fee for phone bookings only)

Dates: Tuesday 26 to Saturday 29 June 2019 at 7.30pm.

(Suitable for 16+. This production contains strong language and adult themes, and some flashing lights).

Tickets: £16, £13 conc.





