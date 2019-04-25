MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL Announced As 2019 Liverpool Playhouse Christmas Production

To mark exactly eight months until Christmas Day, the Playhouse have announced magical musical Miracle on 34th Street as their 2019 festive production.

Directed by Everyman & Playhouse artistic director Gemma Bodinetz, Meredith Willson's adaptation for the stage is based on the 1947 film written by George Seaton that was re-made for screen in 1994.

Featuring timeless festive songs like It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical is a twinkling seasonal treat for the whole family.

In a bustling New York, six-year-old Susan and her mother celebrate a Christmas of common sense. No whispers, no secrets, just cold hard facts wrapped in paper destined for the bin.

As the city's cash tills ring out their money-making chimes and shoppers join a race that lasts from Thanksgiving until New Year, an old bearded gentleman turns their rational world - and the city's cut-throat commercial spirit - upside down.

Gemma Bodinetz, artistic director at Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse, said: "Over my years as artistic director I have really loved directing musicals and we have discovered our audiences really enjoy watching them.

"This year at the Playhouse we are celebrating Christmas with sparkle, song and Santa with the festive favourite Miracle on 34th Street. I can't wait to bring a little magic to Liverpool with a show that I think will delight the whole family."

As part of their Christmas celebrations, the Playhouse will be working closely with Radio City and other partners to bring a little magic to the city centre this Christmas.

Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical runs from 7 December 2019 to 4 January 2020. Tickets are on sale from 12pm on Monday 29 April and prices range from £10 to £40. Discounted tickets for people under 26 are also available via our Young Everyman Playhouse (YEP) membership scheme.

Once again the Playhouse's Christmas production will have British Sign Language, captioned and audio described performances. The production will also include an autism friendly/relaxed performance.

For more information visit www.everymanplayhouse.com/whats-on or call Box Office on 0151 709 4776.





