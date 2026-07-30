MICHAEL PALIN IN THE PHILIPPINES Tour to Bring Sir Michael Palin to UK Stages

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Sir Michael Palin will bring tales from one of his most ambitious and revealing journeys to the stage this autumn in a brand-new solo tour, Michael Palin in the Philippines. Kicking off in Newbury on 7 October and ending in Bradford on 30 October, the tour will visit 13 venues across the UK.

Michael Palin in the Philippines will see Michael share first-hand stories from his latest Channel 5 series, taking audiences behind the scenes of his remarkable journey through one of the world's most fascinating, politically charged and historically complex countries.

Using photographs and exclusive film shot during the expedition, Michael will recount his travels across the spectacular Philippine archipelago, from the bustling streets of Manila to the remote islands of the South China Sea, where he found himself at the centre of escalating tensions between Philippine and Chinese coastguard vessels.

Travelling from idyllic tropical beaches and underground rivers to regions under military escort, Michael encountered a country of extraordinary contrasts. Along the way he explored the lasting legacy of the Marcos family, witnessed communities living with extreme poverty and political unrest, visited the haunting remains of Marawi, and met people whose warmth, resilience and generosity left a lasting impression.

The Philippines is often seen as a picture-postcard holiday destination, yet Michael discovered a nation whose remarkable beauty exists alongside profound social and political challenges. As always, his journey looked beyond the headlines to reveal the lives, humour and humanity of the people who call it home.

Michael Palin said: 'I'm delighted to be taking Michael Palin in the Philippines on tour around the UK. Every journey leaves me with stories that never quite make it into the television programmes, and I always enjoy the chance to share those moments with a live audience. Alongside the films and photographs from my travels, I'll be talking about the remarkable people I met, the extraordinary places I visited and some of the unexpected adventures along the way. I hope audiences will feel as though they've travelled with me and perhaps leave seeing the Philippines in a completely new light.'

This tour follows Michael's acclaimed three-part Channel 5 series, Michael Palin in the Philippines, produced by ITN Productions.

It will also accompany Michael's new book, Michael Palin in the Philippines, published by Hutchinson Heinemann on 1 October.

Copies of Michael Palin in the Philippines will be available to purchase at each venue.

Tour Dates

7th October - Newbury Corn Exchange

8th October - Winchester Guildhall

12th October - Edinburgh Queens Hall

13th October - Warrington Parr Hall

15th October - Chesterfield Winding Wheel

16th October - Coventry WAC

18th October - Norwich Theatre Royal

19th October - Richmond Theatre

21st October - Cambridge Corn Exchange

25th October - Oxford Playhouse

26th October - Exeter Great Hall

29th October - Newcastle Tyne Theatre

30th October - Bradford St Georges Hall

About Michael Palin

Sir Michael Palin has written and starred in numerous television programmes and films, from Monty Python and Ripping Yarns to The Missionary and The Death of Stalin. His acclaimed travel documentaries have taken him across every continent, including journeys to the North and South Poles, the Sahara Desert, the Himalayas, Eastern Europe, Brazil, Nigeria, North Korea, Iraq and Venezuela. His books include accounts of his travels, novels and several volumes of diaries. Previous solo theatre shows include The Thirty Years Tour (2015), Erebus, Python and Other Stories (2019) and From North Korea Into Iraq (2022). From 2009 to 2012 he served as President of the Royal Geographical Society and, in 2013, was made a BAFTA Fellow. Michael was appointed Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George in the 2019 New Year Honours List.

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