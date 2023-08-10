MGCfutures Bursary Programme Opens Applications For 2023

Artistic Director of MGC, Michael Grandage has announced that the seventh MGCfutures Bursary Programme will open for applications from 12pm today, 10 August, and close on 12pm on 31 August. MGCfutures is a charity, formed in 2013. The bursaries programme was launched in 2016 for arts practitioners who show a commitment to their chosen career and look to progress to the next stage of their development.

Applicants throughout the UK can apply for bursaries of up to £5,000, to support careers within the theatre industry. MGCfutures remains committed to expanding the reach of the bursaries across all the professions that play a vital role in making live performance happen.

In addition, MGCfutures will offer the following bursaries:

The Other Room in Cardiff to create a 12-month placement as the venue's first in-house Technical and Production Manager

Stephanie Arditti Bursary to support those who wish to pursue a career in any aspects of costuming in theatre

Michael Grandage said today, “To date, MGCfutures has meaningfully helped 126 people develop their chosen career within the theatre. As we enter our seventh year it is my hope that we continue to build on this success and wherever possible, help change people's lives for the better by supporting them at a crucial moment in their development.”

Applications must be submitted via the MGCfutures website: https://www.mgcfutures.com/2023-bursary/ from 12pm today, 10 August, and close at 12pm on 31 August.

Please note, bursaries are not available to support training or investments in productions.

Also launched today, is the new MFCfutures website, designed by award-winning design studio Bullet Creative, through which the bursary application is facilitated. The new site also showcases regular news and features from the growing family of bursary recipients; alongside comprehensive insights into careers across the spectrum of the theatre world, with helpful careers advice and guidance.