Lucy Rollason Joins Mr Blobby in PETER PAN at The Chrysalis Theatre, Milton Keynes This December

As 1702 Productions today announce the Return of Mr Blobby in Pantomime at The Chrysalis Theatre, Milton Keynes from 4th December; The British Pantomime Academy has announced that Lucy Rollason, a graduate from their 2019 programme of workshops, will join him on stage in the title role of Peter Pan, as well as joining the show's creative team as choreographer.



The casting of Lucy marks the start of a partnership between The British Pantomime Academy and 1702 Productions where they hope to work together to provide professional theatrical opportunities for workshop graduates.

Mr Blobby caused mayhem on our television screens for 30 years, and now he's set to bring the chaos to the stage in Peter Pan, alongside Lucy cast includes top comedy ventriloquist and Britain's Got Talent favourite Steve Hewlett who will be playing the role of Mr. Smee and celebrity quizzer and West End actor, CJ de Mooi.

Kev Orkian CEO and Founder of the British Pantomime Academy which provide students with online core workshops, masterclasses and 1-2-1 tuition with industry pros says "We are committed to supporting our students to find professional work opportunities where we can. Lucy is just one of 4 of our graduates from last year who has found professional work in 2021"

"We are excited to announce our partnership with 1702 Productions where we will be exploring ongoing opportunities for our graduates and we are certain that Lucy will bring a whole lot of panto magic to the stage this years in Peter Pan"



Steve Gordon Wilson, Creative Director at 1702 Productions says "Pantomime is a team sport: there's no way that I could put this level of production on without a great team. Kev was at the top of my list to call when I was putting the show together - The British Pantomime Academy really is the future of the industry so I'm utterly delighted to be partnering with them on this show, and hopefully many more ahead!"

Lucy says" Being Part of British Pantomime Academy has opened my eyes to the so many opportunities available to me. The online courses have been incredible, particularly the 1-2-1 mentoring with Pantomime Stars. I recommend BPA to anyone who is serious about getting into the industry of Pantomime, there is no other platform out there, nurturing talent for the industry.

Mr Blobby had the last word, saying: "Blobby blobby blobby, blob blob blobby, blobby blobby BLOBBY!!"

To book for Peter Pan visit www.peterpanmk.co.uk To find out more about workshops available at the British Pantomime Academy visit www.britishpantomimeacademy.com