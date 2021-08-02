Love Saves The Day Announces 2021 Line Up

Bristol's biggest music festival is back, welcoming 25,000 per day- Love Saves The Day is moving to Clifton Downs for its 2021 shows on Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th Sep 2021.

The sold-out show returns with a brand new musical line-up from some of the UK's most exciting talent for an unmissable 2021 edition in a one-off location. Drawing from a range of DJs and live acts across all genres, it's another diverse line-up of towering names and fresh talent.

Taking over The Main Stage for Saturday's frivolities is Jamaican-British singer, songwriter Mahalia. She'll be joined by a slew of acts spanning the whole musical spectrum including the likes of Little Simz, Elder Island, BIIG PIIG and The Vision.

British rapper slowthai will be headlining the The Main Stage on Sunday. Joining him will be undoubtedly one of the most exciting artists of the last few years - Ghetts with Pa Salieu, Ms Banks, and Enny also on the bill to play one of the most recognisable stages in a UK festival.

The Centre Stage will see some memorable sets throughout the weekend, hosted by Team Love's very own Love International on Saturday. It wouldn't be a Bristol festival without RUN on board and the Centre Stage belongs to them throughout Sunday. Their acclaimed approach to line-up curation surely satisfying every drum and bass fan's needs. Highlights from the Centre Stage across the weekend include Ben Ufo, Shanti Celeste, Hybrid Minds, Craig Richards, Skeptical and more.

Shy FX takes over the Brouhaha Stage on Saturday, with Flava D, Clipz and P money also performing. American DJ, producer, and electronic musician Honey Dijon headlines the Brouhaha Stage on Sunday, with support from the likes of Mella Dee, Bradley Zero, LA LA and B.Please!

Headlining the Paradiso stage on Saturday is the inimitable Millionz, D Double E will also be bringing his unmatchable flow, as well as fantastic young, local talent: Tiffany Calver, Teezandos, Lavidaloca and EMZ and more. Headlining the Paradiso Stage on Sunday is rapper Ivorian Doll, with the likes of Jamz Supernova, NiNE8 Collective, Jelani Blackman also taking to the stage.

Dave Harvey, Festival co-founder comments;

"It feels pretty surreal to be gearing up to finally get back in a field after the crippling uncertainty of the last 18 months. We are beyond excited to get back to what we love doing best with a really exciting line up, focussed on the wealth of amazing UK talent (for obvious reasons), with a heavy Bristol focus this year, which is something we only want to develop further. The line-up really shows the wealth of talent the country's got to offer right now."

For more information visit: https://lovesavestheday.org/