Longfield Hall Presents LOCKDOWN LIVE

LONGFIELD HALL LOCKDOWN LIVE is a summer season of fortnightly online productions. In response to their venue being temporarily closed following the COVID-19 government guidelines, they are keeping their community connected and supporting artists by programming online events. Their summer season will be streamed live via Facebook Live and YouTube. To kick off the season, artistic director Laura Harling will be hosting Best of our Lives on Thursday 11th June, 7:30pm. An event showcasing some of the brilliant Live performers who have been streaming their own regular live events during Lockdown, including music, comedy, theatre and dance.

The second event falls the eve before what would have been London Pride weekend. On 26th June at 7:30pm they will host an LGBTQ+ cabaret celebration. It is your chance to welcome some of the most dazzling stars of the UK and European cabaret scene into you home with pride.

Stepping into July, now in its fourth year Movers & Shakers is back on Thursday 16th July at 7:30pm - an evening of dance by emerging and established artists including Dancer choreographers including MCDC and McAlpine Dance.

It wouldn't be summer without our Open-air Shakespeare in Myatt's Fields Park. Well, as this isn't possible they thought they'd get the Bard online! Join them for '(Un) Scene' on 30th July at 7:30pm when professional actors, directed by co founder of Open Bar Theatre Company, Nicky Diss, will go live having only been given their cues and lines. Not knowing who they will be performing with, perhaps what the play is - what could possibly go wrong?

Artistic Director of Longfield Hall, Laura Harling comments, "In these challenging times it is important to show support to our community and artists and stay connected. Like all arts venues we cannot say when we will be able to reopen so until then we will produce as many online events as possible."

All events are streaming free online with donations going to the performers as well as to charity on the 'Love is Live' night.

Longfield Hall LOCKDOWN LIVE (SUMMER SEASON)

Streaming live Facebook Live (@LongfieldHall) and YouTube (Channel: Longfield Hall)

BEST OF OUR LIVES - Thursday 11TH June | 7:30pm

LOVE IS LIVE - Friday 26TH June | 7:30pm

MOVERS & SHAKERS - Thursday 16th July | 7:30pm

(UN) SCENE - Thursday 30TH July | 7:30pm

