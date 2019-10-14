Local Young Dancers Set To Star Alongside Strictly Legend Ian Waite In CINDERELLA

Last week, parents and their children formed a huge queue outside of the Pavilion Theatre Worthing in the hope that they could secure a starring role in Cinderella: The Pantomime at Paul Holman Associates and Worthing Theatres' official auditions.



The producers were offering the opportunity for 24 lucky children aged 9-12 to join their teams of dancers in the Christmas production, which sells over 30,000 tickets every year, offering them experience working within a professional production, and a chance to perform on stage alongside Strictly Come Dancing star Ian Waite, as well as other big names such as Mark Read from Boyband A1 and Naomi Wilkinson from CBBC and Milkshake.



Over 45 children auditioned on the day and the judges had a very tough time whittling them down to 24 successful dancers. There will be three different dance teams in total, consisting of eight dancers, with each team performing at least 21 shows.



Producer Paul Holman says "This is a great opportunity to involve young people from the local community as we've done in previous years and we look forward to welcoming some of our future stars to the stage very soon! This year's pantomime promises even more music, magic and laughter and we are excited that local young dancers get to be part of that incredible experience."



Joining the all-star cast is musical theatre and Bad Girls actress Nicole Faraday, as well as a welcome return for Mark Jones, who played Wishee Washee in last year's Worthing pantomime Aladdin, who is back by popular demand.



Cinderella: The Pantomime runs at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday 29th November 2019 to Sunday 5th January 2020. Tickets for this family favourite pantomime are on sale now via worthingtheatres.co.uk or via the Box Office on 01903 206 206.





