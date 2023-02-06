​​​​​​Liz Richardson's SWIM to Tour UK Regional Theatres Beginning in March

Following a sell-out rural tour in 2022, SWIM, the solo show about community, grief and the outdoors returns to UK regional theatres.

When her new community is rocked by tragedy, Liz rediscovers outdoor swimming and how it can keep both her and her new friends afloat.

Award-winning musician Carmel Smickersgill joins Liz Richardson on stage to tell this tender tale, filled with humour and heart and based on a true story.

Originally created and co-produced with Theatre by the Lake, as SWIM tours Liz will swim with local communities across the UK.

Dukes Theatre, Lancaster 9th March https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223243®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdukeslancaster.org%2Fwhats-on%2Ftheatre%2Fswim?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Derby Theatre 10th March https://derbytheatre.co.uk/event/swim/

Omnibus Theatre, London 16th-18th March https://www.omnibus-clapham.org/swim/

Lighthouse Arts Centre, Poole 20th June https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/event/swim/

Thorington Amphitheatre, Suffolk 22nd June https://www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/events/swim-22nd-june

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough 23rd June https://sjt.uk.com/events/swim

Sheffield Playhouse, 24th June

SWIM includes themes of child loss and grief and has a recommended age guidance of 14+

Running time: 70mins

SWIM is produced by Liz Richardson Productions Ltd. www.lrproductions.co.uk

Performer & creator: ​​​​​​Liz Richardson

(Gutted) is a theatre maker, actor and producer of LR Productions. Past acting work includes performances with improvisational theatre company The Factory at The Globe, Southwark Playhouse, Soho Theatre, Hampstead Theatre and BBC radio. Liz was a semi-finalist in Soho Theatre's comedy competition Amused Moose (BBC); comedy performances include The Hackney Empire alongside Jenny Eclair. Liz runs various mother-maker groups, children's music and youth work.



Musician: Carmel Smickersgill was the 2021 recipient of the Jerwood Live Art Award, a 2020 nominee for the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award and a 2019 recipient of the Rushworth Composing Prize with the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.



Director: Andy Routledge was shortlisted for the 2022 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award.

Design: Hannah Sibai Theatre credits include: The Doncastrian Chalk Circle, National Theatre Public Acts + Cast co-production (2022), A Tale of Orpheus & Eurydice (Opera North)



Video: Jim Dawson work includes documentaries, animations and installations for English National Ballet; ThickSkin; BBC; Mr Scruff; MIF

Movement: Briony O'Callaghan Le-coq-trained associate artist/core collaborator of David Glass Ensemble.