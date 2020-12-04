Living Spit's BEAUTY AND TH BEAST Announce Plans For Tier 3 Performances

With the news last week that Bristol's theatres are to remain shut for the next few weeks in the Tier 3 restrictions, Living Spit and Bristol Old Vic have put their heads together to make sure this brand new rip-roaring show can still go ahead.



For at least the next two weeks from 2 Dec, Bristol Old Vic will be unable to welcome audiences into its theatre spaces. However, the theatre is determined to make sure Christmas is still full of as much traditional theatre fun and laughter as any other year.

Living Spit's Beauty and the Beast was due to open on 8 Dec. It will now start slightly later than originally planned, running in the theatre from 18 Dec until 9 Jan. In-theatre tickets for those shows are available now.

In addition, performances on 18 and 19 Dec will also be live-streamed, in case Bristol has to stay in Tier 3 or for those who would prefer to stay at home. All the jeopardy of live theatre, without leaving your sofa!

We are thinking positively that Bristol will move into Tier 2 on 16 Dec. If this doesn't happen, or if other government restrictions prevent us from opening, all "in-person" theatre ticket-holders will be given a choice between a full refund and a digital capture of the show to watch at home at their leisure.

Listings Information:18 Dec, 8pm - Live Stream, at home19 Dec, 2.30pm & 8pm - Live Stream, at home

21 Dec - 9 Jan - In-person, at the Theatretimes vary, check website for details.

PLEASE NOTE: If Bristol remains in Tier 3, all planned in-person shows will be automatically switched to a digital recording of the show, to watch at home, or, if preferred, a full refund.

Learn more at bristololdvic.org.uk.

