Liverpool's Epstein Theatre Announces May Programming

Fantastic family friendly shows, incredible music, footballing memories and comedy capers are all set to entertain audiences at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre this May.

Epstein Entertainments Ltd which runs the Grade II Listed venue - named after the late legendary Beatles manager Brian Epstein - is presenting a packed programme of shows with something for everyone.

The May programme opens on Sunday 1 May when the multi-award nominated Immersion Theatre presents its irresistibly colourful adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's classic tale The Wind In The Willows. Join Ratty, Mole, Badger and the irrepressible Toad as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime as they attempt to save Toad Hall from the mischievous weasels.

On Saturday 7 May, the show Perfectly Frank comes to The Epstein with a Swinging Salute To Sinatra. Liverpool's David Knopoff has entertained audiences across the world over the last three decades with his uncanny vocal and physical celebration of the legendary 'Ol Blue Eyes Frank Sinatra, including Her Majesty The Queen and the King Of Greece. Now he is bringing his swinging quartet to The Epstein for one night only - joined by special guest vocalist, Liverpool singer-songwriter Daisy Gill.

The brilliant music continues on Tuesday 17 May when Albert Lee arrives at the historic Hanover Street theatre. Double Grammy Award winner Lee is one of the finest guitarists in the world, and is also a talented pianist and singer. Over his long career he has worked with a host of music legends including the Everly Brothers, Glen Clampbell, Dolly Parton, Joe Cocker, Bill Wyman, and Linda Rondstadt. In November 2002, he played at the Concert For George at the Royal Albert Hall, and has appeared a number of times at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival in Texas.

The Doris Day Story comes to The Epstein stage on Wednesday 18 May, promising an evening celebrating the incredible talent of the late, great actress and singer. The show, from the producer and director of award-winning The Eva Cassidy Story, goes behind the Hollywood star's public persona and promises to take its audience on a musical journey through her dramatic real-life story from jazz singer to sweetheart of the silver screen. Expect all those Doris Day classics including Move Over Darling, Secret Love, Pillow Talk, and Que Sera Sera.

On Friday 20 May none other than champion fundraiser Speedo Mick takes centre stage in Kenny O'Connell's funny and moving The Grand Old Lady. Two Blues have barricaded themselves inside the historic Everton lock-up, hoping to find the lost gold of Prince Rupert and thwart their beloved club's plans to quit Goodison Park for Bramley Moore Dock - only to discover they are the only two fans who want to stay.

Patrick Kielty brings his funny, bittersweet and poignant show Borderline to the theatre on Saturday 21 May. In it, the award-winning Northern Irish funnyman and presenter offers a personal take on borders, national identity, and the future of the Union in a post-Brexit landscape.

Prepare to rock when The Who UK Perform Tommy TheMusical on Sunday 22 May. Eight world-class musicians recreate the seminal 1969 rock opera album live just as The Who did in 1989, complete with vocalists and special guests. And then after the interval, enjoy songs from Lifehouse Chronicles - Pete Townshend's unfinished rock opera which became Who's Next - including Baba O'Riley and Won't Get Fooled Again.

On Friday 27 May, join City Theatre deep in the greenwood in Bow And Arrow: The Ghosts Of Sherwood. The new high energy, adult comedy musical caper is set in the days of Robin Hood and is suitable for audiences aged 18 and over.

The new management team at the helm of The Epstein Theatre is Epstein Entertainments Ltd, a joint venture between Liverpool producers Bill Elms, Artistic and Communications Director; Chantelle Nolan, Artistic and Operations Director; and Regal Entertainments Ltd Company Director Jane Joseph.

Bill Elms, Artistic and Communications Director at Epstein Entertainments Ltd, said: "The Epstein has always prided itself on presenting a really diverse programme of entertainment, and this May is no exception - with a celebration of some of the world's great music stars, classic stories and legends, and footballing heritage as well as funny and poignant look at the world as it is today.

"Since we reopened the theatre six months ago, we've had a fantastic response from both regular and new audience members, and we can't wait to welcome people to this beautiful and historic auditorium in May and throughout what is shaping up to be an exciting summer too."