Live Theatre Returns In Wandsworth With TROUBLE AT SEA: A MISS MCSKIMMING MYSTERY
Miss McSkimming takes to the high seas in her second adventure, presented by Blackshaw Theatre.
Following their award-winning production of The Final Adventure of Frankie Fightwell by Chris
Buxey (Stage Door New Writing Award 2018), Blackshaw Theatre Company will return to the
Wandsworth Arts Fringe with a radio play recorded in front of a live audience (hilarious sound
effects included).
Miss McSkimming takes to the high seas in her second adventure, presented by Blackshaw
Theatre. Expecting a pleasant transatlantic cruise, Miss McSkimming must instead deal with
a missing companion and a series of mysterious thefts, all whilst trying to avoid panic amongst her fellow passengers.
A rollicking comedy with mysteries abounding, this piece promises to delight audiences,
young and old!
DETAILS:
Date: Saturday 3rd July 2021
Venue: The Big Top (King George's Park, Wandsworth, SW18 2GJ)
Time: 1pm (1h running time)
Tickets: £8/5
https://bit.ly/TroubleAtSea
Discount code: EARLYBIRD for 20% off tickets before 12 June.
The show will run alongside a series of educational outreach events - a writing workshop, a
Q&A with the show creators, and internships for Wandsworth residents and students wanting
to gain experience in producing theatre and radio.