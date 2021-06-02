Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live Theatre Returns In Wandsworth With TROUBLE AT SEA: A MISS MCSKIMMING MYSTERY

Miss McSkimming takes to the high seas in her second adventure, presented by Blackshaw Theatre.

Jun. 2, 2021  

Following their award-winning production of The Final Adventure of Frankie Fightwell by Chris
Buxey (Stage Door New Writing Award 2018), Blackshaw Theatre Company will return to the
Wandsworth Arts Fringe with a radio play recorded in front of a live audience (hilarious sound
effects included).


A rollicking comedy with mysteries abounding, this piece promises to delight audiences,
young and old!

DETAILS:


Date: Saturday 3rd July 2021
Venue: The Big Top (King George's Park, Wandsworth, SW18 2GJ)
Time: 1pm (1h running time)
Tickets: £8/5
https://bit.ly/TroubleAtSea
Discount code: EARLYBIRD for 20% off tickets before 12 June.
The show will run alongside a series of educational outreach events - a writing workshop, a
Q&A with the show creators, and internships for Wandsworth residents and students wanting
to gain experience in producing theatre and radio.


