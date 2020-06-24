Live Streamed Cabarets Announced for UKGRAD2020 Fringe Festival

Graduates perform live cabarets direct from their home for the Grad Fringe Fest programme, an online virtual festival to promote the 2020 graduates who have been affected by Covid-19.

The festival will include over 40 short cabarets from graduates. These will be presented via our instagram profile from 29 June to 12 July.

Events are free to access, performances have scheduled dates and times that these will be live streamed onto our Instagram @GRADFRINGEFESTIVAL. Throughout the festival we are fundraising for Black Lives Matter Movement and Industry Minds and we ask for a donation per performance via our just giving page. https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gradfringefestival

Monday 29th June

4:00pm - Abigail Green (Mountview) & Jade Kennedy (Mountview)

6:00pm - Amelia Atherton (Performance Preparation Academy)

Tuesday 30th June

2:00pm - Natalie Rayner (The Hammond)

4:30pm - Lydia Stevenson (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland)

6:00pm - Carla Balls (Bird College)

Wednesday 1st July

2:30pm - Natasha Throwbridge (Italia Conti)

4:00pm - Millie Cranston (Trinity Laban)

6:00pm - Georgia Ross (Guildford School of Acting)

7:00pm - Olivia Lallo (Guildford School of Acting) & Lucy Rice (The Urdang Academy)

Thursday 2nd July

2:00pm - Elloise Bennett (Italia Conti)

4:00pm - Sinead Hegarty (Performance Preparation Academy)

5:00pm - Amy Tom (London Studio Centre)

6:30pm - Aoife Kenny (Laine Theatre Arts)

Friday 3rd July

2:30pm - Elaine Mc Adam (Wilkes Academy)

4:00pm - Nick Moulson (Performance Preparation Academy)

6:00pm - Alex Conder (Guildford School of Acting)

Saturday 4th July

2:00pm - Megan Cerys-Holland (The Arden)

4:00pm - Curtis Patrick (The Urdang Academy)

5:00pm - Jodi Bird (The Urdang Academy)

6:30pm - Georgia Lennon (Laine Theatre Arts)

Sunday 5th July

2:00pm - Gregory George (Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama)

4:00pm - Emily Britton (Mountview)

6:00pm - Phoebe Williams (Guildford School of Acting)

Monday 6th July

2:00pm - Miguel Rivilla (Anglia Ruskin University)

4:00pm - Adrianne Langley (London Studio Centre)

6:00pm - Cassie McCluskey (Mountview)

Tuesday 7th July

2:30pm - Hannah Woodward (Bird College)

4:00pm - Hazel Simmons (Guildford School of Acting)

6:00pm - Harriet Sanderson (Bird College)

6:30pm - Markus Sodergren (Arts Ed)

Wednesday 8th July

2:00pm - Michaela Fenech (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland)

4:00pm - Molly Huddleston (The Arden)

6:00pm - Lydia Adams (Guildford School of Acting)

Thursday 9th July

2:30pm - Bethany Holdsworth (Performance Preparation Academy)

4:30pm - Abigail Jolly (The Arden)

6:00pm - Ella Williams (Performance Preparation Academy)

Friday 10th July

2:00pm - Lauren Martin (Wilkes Academy)

4:00pm - Sasha Ward Smith (Wilkes Academy)

6:00pm - Fallon Mondlane (Mountview)

Saturday 11th July

2:30pm - Kirsty Nunn (Guildford School of Acting)

4:00pm - Aoife O'Dea (Guildford School of Acting)

5:00pm - Harriet Waters (Mountview)

6:30pm - Karen Wilkinson (Mountview)

Sunday 12th July

4:00pm - Madeleine Grace (Guildford School of Acting)

6:30pm - Nic Myers (Arts Ed) & Bobbie Chambers (Arts Ed)

