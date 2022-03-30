Live At Chelsea Concert Series Will Feature Max Richter, Paul Weller, Simply Red, and Tom Jones

A series of special outdoor shows have been announced for June 2022 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, home of the Chelsea Pensioners.



The shows will see the glorious courtyard of the Royal Hospital Chelsea transformed into one of the most stunning and unique concert venues in the country.



Tom Jones returns to Live At Chelsea on June 15th. With a career spanning over 50 years, Jones has gone from strength to strength, with hits such as 'It's Not Unusual', 'Delilah', 'What's New Pussycat', 'Sex Bomb', and more. The UK's most successful country act, duo The Shires, will perform as special guests for the evening.



16th June sees Max Richter topping the bill. Known as one of the most influential figures on the contemporary music scene, has been producing ground-breaking work as a composer, pianist, recording artist and collaborator since the early 2000s. He is best known for his genre-defining solo albums, which includes his lauded debut Memoryhouse.



Headlining 18th June Simply Red will take the stage. Fronted by Mick Hucknall, Simply Red have over a billion hits on You Tube, and have sold over 60 million albums worldwide, 5 going to number one in the UK. Expect an array of classic singles such as 'Holding Back The Years', 'If You Don't Know Me By Now', 'Fairground' and 'Money's Too Tight (To Mention)'.



Paull Weller will be taking to the stage on 19th June. Well known for his time in two legendary bands in addition to his solo work, he began his musical career as a member of The Jam, with hits such as 'Going Underground', 'Eton Rifles', and 'Town Called Malice'. Since leaving The Jam he has gone on to release a total of 16 solo studio albums, including last year's 'Fat Pop (Volume 1)' as a solo artist and 5 with The Style Council.

Tickets available from MyTicket.co.uk

