Little Angel Theatre To Broadcast Handbendi's THE GIRL AND THE RAVEN

Little Angel Theatre has announced the next instalment in their digital Puppetry Sofa Series, The Girl and the Raven, presented by Handbendi.

A short adaptation of an Icelandic folk legend, The Girl and the Raven is based on events surrounding a huge landslide in Vatnsdalur, Iceland in 1545, laying waste to the farm of Skíðastaðir. Thirteen people died, but tradition says that one girl survived in an extraordinary manner...

This digital short was created by Handbendi's Greta Clough, who directed Little Angel Theatre's co-production with Royal & Derngate, Northampton, The Further Adventures of the Owl and the Pussy-cat in autumn 2019.

The Girl and the Raven will be broadcast for free on the Little Angel Theatre YouTube channel from 11am on Sunday 17 January 2021 and will be available for one year.