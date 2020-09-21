Little Angel Theatre Announces Next Digital Production

Mr Gobble's Garden will be broadcast for free on the Little Angel Theatre YouTube Channel.

Little Angel Theatre are proud to announce the next instalment in their digital Puppetry Sofa Series, Mr Gobble's Garden, written by Jon Barton.

This production is a follow up to Scoop's Space, broadcast in June, about Scoop the Junk lady, who recycles the everyday items other people throw away and uses them to tell stories. This time, she'll tell the story of Mr Gobble, the grumpiest man you'll ever meet in your life.

Mr Gobble's pride and joy is his garden. He tends to his herbs, fruit and sunflowers, and is growing an enormous Orchid to enter into a competition! But one day, a mischievous mole comes digging, and Mr Gobble has to learn an important lesson about kindness, sharing and friendship.

The new story has been written by Jon Barton, the playwright behind Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, which had a 10 week run at Little Angel before touring the UK in 2017. The set and puppets are designed by Emma Tompkins, and made from everyday objects and recycled materials.

Little Angel Theatre have been releasing digital stories, crafts and online puppetry shows since they were forced to close their doors on 17 March. To date, they have released 12 digital shorts which have been watched over 350,000 times.

Little Angel Theatre's Artistic Director, Samantha Lane, said: "I'm excited to be working with Jon to create the next Scoop's Space story. During lockdown, we were inundated with children sending us photos and videos of the puppets they had made with simple, recycled materials they'd found around the home. I hope this production inspires young people everywhere to get writing and performing, and to see the magic in everyday items other people throw away."

Writer Jon Barton said: "It's a privilege to write for Little Angel Theatre again. This brand-new production is an online exclusive, and I hope children get a kick out of Mr Gobble's mischief."

