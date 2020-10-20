Little Angel Partners With Michael Rosen On New Digital Project

Little Angel Theatre will collaborate with Michael Rosen to produce an online, puppetry adaptation of Clever Cakes.

Little Angel Theatre will collaborate with Michael Rosen to produce an online, puppetry adaptation of Clever Cakes.

First published in 1991, Clever Cakes and Other Stories is a collection of comical adventures about two super-smart kids who triumph in a fun flip on traditional fairy tales. Little Angel Theatre will be adapting the title story, Clever Cakes, about a little girl called Masha and how she outwits a massive, greedy bear to escape home to her granny. It will be read by Rosen, performed by Nix Wood and designed into a pop-up puppetry book by Ellie Mills. It will be broadcast on both Little Angel Theatre and Michael Rosen's YouTube channels on Sunday 1 November 2020.

Rosen is a patron of Little Angel Theatre and a bestselling author who held the post of Children's Laureate from 2007-2009. His YouTube channel, 'Kids Poems and Stories with Michael Rosen', has over 500,000 subscribers and 90 million views.

Little Angel Theatre have been releasing digital stories, crafts and online puppetry shows since they were forced to close their doors on 17 March. To date, they have released 13 digital shorts, adapting work by authors including Jon Klassen and Chris Haughton, which have been watched over 500,000 times.

Little Angel Theatre's Artistic Director, Samantha Lane, said:

"It's an honour to be working with Michael on our latest digital puppetry project. Michael has been a supporter of the theatre for many years and I am a huge fan of his work. We're excited to be adapting this hilarious story with puppetry and hope as many children and families as possible will watch and enjoy it."

Writer Michael Rosen said:

"As a patron of Little Angel Theatre, I'm excited to see how their talented team bring my story to life with puppetry. I hope we can create something fun and enjoyable for children to watch during this turbulent time."

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You