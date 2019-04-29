Line-Up Revealed For The Jerry Springer Choir At Hope Mill Theatre

A group of 14 singers from across Manchester have successfully got through the auditions to become the Jerry Choir in a new production of Jerry Springer - THE OPERA.

This is a rare and exciting opportunity for the performers to be part of Jerry Springer - THE OPERA, which comes to Manchester in August 2019 - almost 15 years since the show was last performed in the UK.

The choir will play an instrumental role in the show by supporting the cast of professional actors. Casting for the main roles will be announced shortly.

Jerry Springer - THE OPERA will run at Hope Mill Theatre in Ancoats for four weeks from Thursday 8 August through to Saturday 31 August 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

The controversial musical is being brought to the stage by new production company Northern Ricochet, recently formed by James Baker (Parade, Yank), Tom Chester (Parade, Mamma Mia), and Bill Elms (Epstein: The Man Who Made The Beatles, The Ruby Slippers and Twopence To Cross The Mersey).

Northern Ricochet are passionate about producing quality theatre in the North, for the North and using Northern creatives, actors and voices.

By holding an open call in the search for Jerry Choir members, their aim is to make theatre more accessible; giving local community and wider region an opportunity to be a part of professional productions. All the performers in the Jerry Choir live in the North West region.

Producers are delighted to reveal the Jerry Choir line-up will include Rebecca Crookson; Ellamae Cieslik; Natalie Ciufo; Hannah Edwards; Paul Hilton; Keziah Lockwood; Josh Hindle; Alana Dann; Joe Dillon; Tilly Smith; Greg James; Kirsty Allen; Chloe Hughes; and Sam Nilssen.

Jerry Springer - THE OPERA caused a storm when it came to the UK stage in 2002, and in this new revival it promises the same raucous energy with a revamped and fresh production for 2019!

The first joint venture from Northern Ricochet will see James Baker as director; Tom Chester as musical director; and Bill Elms as co-producer of Jerry Springer - THE OPERA.

Co-producer Bill Elms commented: "It was a real pleasure and privilege to audition for the Jerry Choir. There is so much undiscovered Northern talent and it's our vision to nurture and support those performers who need that step on the ladder.

"We have an exceptionally talented choir who will support the professional cast - and we're all really looking forward to the next phase in developing the choir in rehearsals when we know they are really going to shine."

Jerry Springer - THE OPERA was written by Richard Thomas, who also wrote the music and lyrics, with the book and additional lyrics by Stewart Lee and Richard Thomas. It is based on The Jerry Springer Show, which was first broadcast on television in 1991 and was on the air for 27 years. It tells the story of America's favourite talk show host who suffers the worst day in his career when faced with some of the most challenging guests he's ever met on set.

Full cast to be announced soon for Jerry Springer - THE OPERA.





