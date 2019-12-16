Leicestershire Performing Arts School Reveals New Studio With HSBC UK Support

A popular family-run performing arts school in Leicestershire has purchased its first-ever business premises in Melton Mowbray, thanks to a £252,000 commercial mortgage from HSBC UK.

Lex and Suzanne Forrester, husband and wife team and co-owners of Forrester Academy, have used HSBC UK's funding to support the purchase of their new purpose-built studio, Space 2B. Previously reliant on renting space in schools and community centres to host their weekly dance, music and wellness classes, Lex and Suzanne were limited to the amount of classes they could host, giving them no guarantee of sustained income and inconsistent training for their students. The new studio removes this uncertainty, ensuring a regular calendar of activity each week.

In 2011, Lex and Suzanne set up Performing Stars Academy - a stage school delivering classes in all areas of the performing arts to help nurture talent and creativity. Since this time, the couple have grown their pool of students from 42 to over 600. Moving forward, Forrester Academy hopes to build on this success and become the go-to-hub for music and performing arts students in the Midlands.

Suzanne Forrester, Founder and Director at Forrester Academy, explains:

"Not only has our new studio streamlined our business processes, it's made such a positive impact on the local community. Many of our students come from local schools who we already have great relationships with from our time teaching at different venues. Thanks to our Relationship Manager at HSBC UK, Steve Eames, we're now able to offer our students a clear timetable of activity at one central location. We're truly excited about the future of our business".

David Tomlinson, Area Director East Midlands Business Banking at HSBC UK, added:

"With decades of experience, Suzanne and Lex are both extremely passionate about the performing arts industry and are committed to giving back by educating the next generation of British talent. HSBC UK was happy to support the couple purchase their first-ever business premises. It's a clear sign of what's to come from them, and we wish them the best on their new journey."

This deal is part of HSBC UK's £500 million lending fund to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the East Midlands.





