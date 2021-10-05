Leeds Workers Wanted For A Unique New Performance at Leeds Playhouse This October

Leeds' international performance festival, Transform, and renowned theatre company Quarantine are on the hunt for a dozen different local professionals for a one-off new show they are making to open at Leeds Playhouse this October. The diverse list of people they are looking for includes a clock or watchmaker; an ICU Nurse; a Stockbroker; a Philosopher; an Armed Forces Officer; a Factory Worker; a Transplant Surgeon; a Track and Trace Worker; an Uber Driver; a Butcher; a religious leader such as a Granthi, Rabbi, Priest or Imam and an Acupuncturist.

Spanning 12 hours from midday to midnight on 23 October, 12 Last Songs will invite members of the public to demonstrate what they do for work, live on stage to create a fleeting portrait of Leeds. Part performance and part exhibition of people 12 Last Songs will explore the role work plays in our lives, how it shapes our identity and, in the context of the pandemic, how these ideas have been completely turned on their heads.

Each person taking part in the event will be invited to work a paid shift on stage, during which they will be asked to demonstrate their skills and answer questions about their work and lives.

12 Last Songs will launch Transform's festival for 2021-22 which will reimagine what an international festival can look like and represent now and in the future. In response to the last 18 months, Transform 21-22 is an invitation to artists and communities to join Transform in manifesting an extended festival for our times, one that is slower, more sustainable and care-led. From Autumn 21-Spring 22, this extended festival will invite audiences from across Leeds and beyond to rediscover and explore the city and connect with powerful artists from across the globe.

People who are interested in taking part in 12 Last Songs should email Jay Millard, Assistant Producer at Transform jay@transformfestival.org by 6pm, Tuesday 12 October. It should be noted that Transform and Quarantine are not looking for professional actors and no previous performance experience is required.

Audiences for 12 Last Songs are free to come and go across the 12-hour duration, and tickets are Pay What You Can, starting at just £2. www.transformfestival.org





