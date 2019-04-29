Lambert Jackson Announces Competition Winners To Perform In MAIN MEN OF MUSICALS

Lambert Jackson today announces that Luke Redmore and Rhys Bailey have won its competition to perform in Main Men of Musicals. The winners will perform alongside Luke Bayer, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Ben Forster, and Liam Tamne at the one-night-only concert at Cadogan Hall on 31 May.

Main Men of Musicals is a celebration of all the best male songs in musical theatre history. Join four of the West End's most celebrated leading men as they journey through the decades of theatre with a live band.

Lambert Jackson today said "Thank you everyone for entering our competition to sing at Cadogan Hall in our show Main Men of Musicals. We were so thrilled with the all the incredible entries. The amount of talent out there is always so fabulous to see and it's so important for us, as a company, to nurture and support it as much as we can. Both Luke and Rhys are amazing, and we can't wait for them to join our stars onstage on 31 May."

Luke Redmore also said "I'm absolutely over the moon to be given this incredible opportunity! To have the chance to sing on stage at Cadogan Hall, and alongside such an incredible line up of West End leading men, is a dream come true!"

Rhys Bailey today said "I am so grateful and excited to perform with all these amazing men, and I cannot wait to sing at Cadogan Hall. Thank you so much to LJ Productions for choosing me, I'm honoured and will never forget this amazing experience!"

Box Office: 020 7730 4500

https://www.cadoganhall.com/

Cadogan Hall

Friday 31 May, 7.30pm

Tickets: from £32.50





