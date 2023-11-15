Lady Nade Performs As Part Of Bristol Beacon's 'Housewarming'

The performance is set for 2 December.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Following performances at the Long Road Fest this summer, joining The Waterboys on stage at The Bath Forum, and supporting the likes of Grammy Award nominated Allison Russell and the Lighthouse Family's Tunde Baiyewu, the award-winning Bristolian folk and Americana songwriter, Lady Nade, will be performing at The Lantern on Saturday 2nd December as part of The Housewarming event celebrating Bristol Beacon's reopening.

As part of the event Lady Nade's name will be added to the stairs at Bristol Beacon, alongside the likes of Nick Cave, Grace Jones, Take That and Portishead in the newly renovated hall; and excerpts from the song 'Bristol is Our Playground' will feature as part of the heritage story wall to mark the occasion. The song, which featured as one of Bristol Beacon's 'New Songs For Bristol' in 2021 was created by Lady Nade in collaboration with members of Mini Singers, Bristol Beacon's choir for Key Stage 1 Children. Lady Nade wrote the song in response to the Covid pandemic.

With nominations for Artist of the Year at the AMAUK Awards in 2023 and a Song of the Year win at the UK Americana Awards in 2022, Lady Nade stands as one of the UK's most distinctive voices and a Bristol legend, thus fittingly she has been invited to help celebrate Bristol Beacon's reopening with a free show at The Lantern on 2nd December. Recognised as one of Bristol's Most Influential Women in 2022 by Bristol Live, the show in December serves as a fitting way to support her hometown, celebrating the reopening of the city's most well-known music venue.

To register for your free ticket go to Click Here




