LOVE LOWRY Launches To Keep People Entertained During Social Distancing

With its doors currently closed due to coronavirus, The Lowry in Salford has launched a new, free way for people to continue to enjoy the arts.



Launching on The Lowry Blog, Love Lowry will be a daily service of creative activities and art experiences for people to enjoy from their homes.



Julia Fawcett OBE chief executive of The Lowry, said: "Our visitors engage with us for many different reasons, the escapism of a night at the theatre, a walk around our exhibitions or the joy of taking part in a creative workshop. The Lowry offers so much to so many.



"The arts have always played a valuable role in people's mental wellbeing and at a time when social-distancing and self-isolation is the new normal, its role is now more important than ever.



"I'm really proud of the online programme we've pulled together - and we've began sharing content immediately. Hopefully, this will help people to engage with the arts and keep their minds and their bodies active."



"The programme will offer things such as creative activities for children, adults and families, the opportunity to experience digital art designed to be experienced online and the chance to 'watch again' art experiences The Lowry has in its digital archive."



All the activities on offer are free of charge.





