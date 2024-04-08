LIZZIE Returns to Hope Mill Theatre This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hope Mill Theatre has announced the return of its hit production of rock musical LIZZIE in Manchester this October for a strictly limited 3-week run.

The show will run at Hope Mill Theatre from Thursday 17th October to Sunday 10th November 2024.

LIZZIE explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892.

The rock musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2009, delves into Lizzie’s complex psyche and speculates on the motivations she may have had: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, oppression, and madness.

Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story supported on stage by an all-female band.

Lizzie is Rage! Sex! Betrayal! Bloody Murder!

Casting to be announced.

Lizzie The Musical will be directed and choreographed by William Whelton, and has music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner and a book by Tim Maner.

William Whelton said: “After such a successful run of LIZZIE The Musical last autumn in Manchester and across the UK including a run at London’s Southwark Playhouse ELEPHANT I am thrilled to bring LIZZIE back home to Manchester’s Hope Mill Theatre, where the show was rehearsed and created, for a strictly limited run this Autumn. Audiences across the UK fell in love with this show just as much as I have and I can’t wait to share this again with fans of the show and welcoming even more new audiences into The House of Borden. The show will run over Halloween this Autumn which is the perfect time of year and we are planning a very special performance on the 31st October, full of surprises for the fans, tickets for this one off night will go on sale on the 4th of August 2024 exactly 131 years since the murders took place’’

LIZZIE has swung her axe in over 60 cities, in 6 countries, in 5 languages, across 4 continents and has been honoured with dozens of awards including 8 Best Musical Awards! (and she’s still swinging…)

Music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt

Lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner

Book by Tim Maner

Additional Music by Tim Maner

Additional Lyrics by Alan Stevens Hewitt

Based on an original concept by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner

Orchestrations by Alan Stevens Hewit

Produced by Hope Mill Theatre, Director/Choreographer William Whelton, Set and Lighting Design Andrew Exeter, Sound Designer Adam Fisher, Musical Supervision Katy Richardson, Video Designer Dan Light, Dialect Coach Manny Crooks, Costume Designer Rachel Tansey, Associate Choreographer Yandass Ndlovu and Casting by Pearson Casting CDG CDA CSA.