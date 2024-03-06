Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Little Boxes comes to New Wimbledon Theatre in April. Performances run 18 – 27 April.

Growing up in the East End to Irish immigrants, Joann Condon never thought she could become an actor because of her social background, weight and an inability to sing; based on her acting career and life story, Little Boxes is a comedic solo show exploring the boxes that Joann found herself in and those she broke out of. Through personal anecdotes, ranging from funny to the heartbreaking, Joann unpacks the pressures to conform to assumptions and judgements based on looks, age, gender and background.

After seeing Boy George & Culture Club on Top of the Pops at twelve years old, Joann came to the realisation that it was okay to be different and that maybe she could become an actor. When she broke out of her self-imposed box, she started pursuing a successful acting career, particularly known for BBC'S Little Britain. Through Little Boxes, Joann recalls the many difficulties and frustrations she has faced as a “middle-aged and fat woman” in the industry, but also explores the hopes and dreams of a child, the tensions of parenthood, the grief in losing loved ones and the fear of being… herself.

Writer and performer Joann Condon said “I never really thought about my ‘boxes' until I saw my 3-year-old starting to be put in them herself at such a young age, especially when it came to gender identity. This in turn made me look at the boxes I have been put into over my lifetime, whether due to my background, gender or being fat, and I knew I had to break out of those first to make sure she could be as free as possible. I'm excited to bring my show to New Wimbledon Theatre and to a new audience, as I find that each run of the show brings new fresh ideas, and it's a pleasure to work with ATG.”

Alphamum Productions is a new female led production company aiming to platform the voices and experiences of middle-aged women in the industry. There is a huge lack of representation in this age group and Joann and Leonie, both middle aged women, still have a lot to say, offer and share.

Joann Condon is a British actor. She started her career in theatre and went on to have roles in fantastic UK comedies and sitcoms such as Little Britain, Mrs Sidhu Investigates, The Last Letter from Your Lover, Edge of Heaven, The Office, Cradle to Grave, Harry Hill's Shark Infested Custard and Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes.