LIKE A BUTTERFLY Comes to Pyramid Next Month

A unique performance which takes Muhammad Ali's incredible life story and translates it through movement and performance art is to make its debut in Warrington.

Music in Mind and Culture Warrington are to premier Like A Butterfly at Pyramid Arts Centre on Saturday, 19 March, in the Studio Theatre.

West End choreographer Ryan Lee Seager and dance artist Stacey Atkinson will transform John McHugh's original score and script with the aim of paying tribute to one of the most charismatic and inspirational figures of modern times in a completely new way.

The Arts Council-supported production will follow Ali from his early life and incredible achievements, in and out the ring, through to his greatest victories and final battle - all interpreted through modern dance.

The show was developed following open auditions and will bring together sport and the arts in a unique way - translating the boxer's movements into a performance alongside a multimedia backdrop.

It is more of a natural fit than you might think at first given how mesmerising Ali was in the ring and how poetic he was with his words.

Gaynor McHugh, Creative Development Coordinator for Music in Mind, said: "It's a dance production but we're hoping it will have a wider appeal because of the subject matter.

"I think people who love the physicality of sport will be really interested and take a lot from it."

Music in Mind is a charity which promotes the use of music as an aid to health, wellbeing, learning and creativity.

And Like A Butterfly is a passion project for artistic director John McHugh as he has always been a big fan of boxing and Muhammad Ali and came up with the concept.

"It takes you on a journey right the way through his life," Gaynor added.

The show makes its debut in Warrington on Sunday, 19 March, with the hope of taking it to London later in the year.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/like-a-butterfly or call the box office on 01925 442345.