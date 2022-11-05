Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LHK Productions to Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Stiwt Theatre in December

The production will run from Friday 9th - Saturday 31st December 2022.

Nov. 05, 2022  

Enjoy a classic Disney story of a selfish, vain and handsome Prince who is tested by an Enchantress who is seeking shelter. Disguised as an old woman, the Enchantress begs for help only to be turned away by the selfish Royal. Seeing that the Prince is rotten to the core, with no love in his heart, the Enchantress curses him and the entire contents of his castle, transforming the Prince into a fearsome Beast. The only way to break the spell is for him to learn to love another and earn love in return before the last petal from the magical rose falls. But who could ever learn to love such a fearsome Beast?

Join world renowned theatre production company LHK Productions and Panto favourites HOLLY BILLS as Belle, LAURA COARD as the countess, ANDREW HEATH as Dame Dolly Doughnut, Richard Young as Gaston plus a full supporting cast as they take you on a magical journey to a far-off land where we learn that true beauty comes from within!

'We are very excited to be back at the Stwit Theatre this year, the feedback from last year's panto was fabulous & we know everyone will absolutely love Beauty & The Beast too' comments production manager Lee Kelly.

Tickets are on sale now from the Stiwt Theatre Box Office 01978841300 & online at www.stiwt.com




