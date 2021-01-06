LGBTQIA+ Theatre Festival TURN ON FEST Announces Postponement

LGBTQIA+ Theatre Festival Turn On Fest has announced that it has been postponed due to the new lockdown in the UK.

Hope Mill Theatre Artistic Director Joseph Houston gave the following statement:

"It is unfortunate that we are unable to deliver Turn On Fest 2021 at this time. It is important that we deliver the festival in the fullest and safest way possible and this does involve a live theatre experience for audiences at the venue. Turn On Fest was established to support and celebrate queer artists in the North West and we will continue champion LGBTQIA+ work and look forward to bringing the festival to Manchester at a later date."

Read the full statement from Hope Mill Theatre:

Delivering the best festival we possibly can, that has the safety and wellbeing of our artists, performers and audiences, as well as our technical and theatre staff, at its heart is of paramount importance to us.

With that in mind, we have made the decision to postpone TURN ON FEST 2021 so that we can allow everyone involved to create and share their art in a safe environment.

We want to thank everyone who is working so hard to make this event happen and look forward to a day that we can welcome a live audience through our doors again.

With huge gratitude to every partner, collaborator, artist and audience member for your continued support and understanding.

Our box office will be in touch with ticket holders soon and we look forward to announcing new festival dates.