LET'S HEAR IT FOR THE GIRLS Comes to Zedels, Crazy Coqs

From the producers behind the overwhelmingly successful West End Live Lounge, Unplugged at Crazy Coqs, and Here Come The Girls, SMC productions return to the Crazy Coqs with Let's hear it for the Girls an evening showcasing some of the most impressive female voices of the West End.

Come along and hear a stellar line up on Sunday 12th January (3pm and 7pm) featuring some of musical theatre's finest leading ladies including Emma Hatton, Christina Bennington, Jodie Jacobs, Sejal Keshwala, Nicole Raquel Dennis and many more. Prepare for an evening of serious girl power as they take to the stage celebrating some of the most iconic songs from the world of theatre and popular music.

Full line-up (subject to availability):

Christina Bennington, Erin Caldwell, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Emma Hatton, Jodie Jacobs, Claudia Kariuki, Sejal Keshwala, Evie Rose Lane, Emma Lindars, Kayleigh McKnight.

The evening will be hosted by Sooz Kempner, with musical direction by Sam Coates.

Proceeds from this event will go to the Maya Centre- a charity for women, run by women. The Maya centre are a London based charity, providing support for vulnerable women who have been effected by trauma, deprivation and forms of physical and mental abuse.

For tickets, please visit: https://www.brasseriezedel.com/live-at-zedel/lets-hear-it-for-the-girls-jan-2020





