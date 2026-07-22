LAUGHTERAMA to Feature Michelle Wolf as Headliner for Final Night at Castlefield Bowl

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LAUGHTERAMA, Manchester's comedy festival, will return to Castlefield Bowl from 2nd-6th September with five nights of open-air comedy. Just announced, primetime Emmy nominee, Have I Got News For You star, and international comedy powerhouse Michelle Wolf will headline the final show, joining a line-up already packed with comedy stars. Michelle is known for her sharp wit, candid storytelling and incisive humour, approaching controversial subjects with intelligence and a refreshingly unfiltered perspective. Her boundary-pushing comedy will close off an exceptional week of comedy at Castlefield Bowl.

The lineup also includes Britain's best beloved JACK DEE, legend of The Celebrity Traitors, Taskmaster and Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed, stand up wonder SARA PASCOE, fearless Taskmaster icon FERN BRADY and Spent star MICHELLE DE SWARTE plus huge national treasures Stewart Lee and CHRIS MCCAUSLAND, and queen of ventriloquism NINA CONTI are among the headline name-drops for this year.

The lineup continues with BAFTA nominee ROSE MATAFEO, stand-up marvel SARAH KEYWORTH, fiercely funny JEN BRISTER, Plebs and Friday Night Dinner star Tom Rosenthal, bumbling charmster IVO GRAHAM, Welsh podcast hero ELIS JAMES, Last One Laughing's HARRIET KEMSLEY plus podcast hero JOHN ROBINS all taking a place on this mammoth bill.

The festival also boasts a compendium of breakthrough stars not-to-be-missed, such as viral sensation VITTORIO ANGELONE, fast-rising talents KIRAN SAGGU and JEN NOLAN, BBC New Comedy Award finalist EVALDAS KAROSAS, and so many more to discover!

Each show presents a compilation of the absolute best stand-up, paired with all your favourite bevs at the bars plus the leading lights of Manchester's street-food scene - making this five-night festival a highlight in the city calendar.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2022 with a series of sell-out shows starring James Acaster, Aisling Bea, Josh Widdicombe and many more, this crowd-pleasing festival welcomes over 10,000 comedy-lovers each year from Manchester and beyond.

Laughterama is produced by the sibling team behind a series of successful comedy festivals running annually across London and the South. Will Briggs and Cass Randolph of 57 Festivals have been delivering their signature blend of meticulous comedy programming in boutique-festival settings for over fifteen years.

Will says: “We're thrilled to be returning to Castlefield Bowl with our biggest line-up yet. Every festival we've done here has been electric and this year's is set to be an all-time great! There's so many incredible acts on each show and we cannot wait to get started."

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