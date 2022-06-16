LATITUDE Announces Dance, Theatre and Circus Acts, Across The Weekend

The multi-award-winning cinch presents Latitude returns to the stunning grounds of Henham Park, Suffolk, from 21st July - 24th July 2022.

Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Snow Patrol, Maggie Rogers, Little Simz, Manic Street Preachers, Phoebe Bridgers, Groove Armada, Fontaines D.C., Russell Howard, Reginald D. Hunter and Frankie Boyle top a diverse bill where music meets the arts in a full on cultural explosion. Celebrating creativity, diversity and inspirational talent, Latitude Festival adds yet more names to an arts bill without boundaries, transforming Henham Park into the ultimate playground of artistic expression. Weekend and day tickets are on sale here

cinch presents Latitude's stunning Waterfront Stage is globally renowned for showcasing the best talent in dance productions and companies. This year marks the continuation of a powerful partnership with Dance East who present an eclectic programme of world-class dance in all its forms including Jose Agudo's dramatic adaptation of Carmen featuring seven stunning Flamenco and contemporary performers, McNicol Ballet Collective's empowering and unifying modern ballet Of Silence, Hofesh Shechter's rhythmic, fiercely energetic and captivating Contemporary Dance 2.0, Stopgap Dance Company's uplifting dance riot Frock featuring six amazing disabled and non-disabled performers and Folk Dance Remixed, a high energy, beat-boxing, funked-up ceilidh for everyone.

New English Ballet Theatre, the vibrant, neo-classical ballet company, also make a spectacular Waterfront Stage return with Morgann Runacre-Temple's stunning Rosamunde, a performance piece which plays with ideas of revealing and concealing and The Genesis Dance Project a set of four brand-new pieces by different choreographers, connected by the music of Genesis, with imaginative costumes, spectacular imagery and a soundtrack to sing along to.

The Place, London's creative powerhouse for dance development continues to also push creative boundaries, with an inspirational showcase of outstanding new work. This year they present Deva by Pagrav Dance, a playful yet cutting-edge performance which challenges the myths and expectations of the South Asian body in Indian classical dance. The Place will also present a family-focussed dance programme including Extended Play's workshop on how to make digital dance and joyous interactive dance show The Album: Skool Edition.

Genre defying, show-stopping visual arts and theatre in all forms take centre stage at cinch presents Latitude 2022. In the Theatre Arena, highlights include Showwomen, a new show from Olivier award-winning performance maker Marisa Carnesky, telling the untold herstory of British working-class entertainment from immigrant, queer, activist and occult perspectives. This spectacular show includes guest stars, hair hanger Fancy Chance, sword and spoken word artist Livia Kojo Alour and fire performer Lucifire. Expect death defying stunts, strange and emotive acts, political resistance and secret backstage rituals.

Celebrating breathtaking circus and performance art from around the globe, Latitude Festival-goers will have the unmissable chance to see Circus Abyssinia make a spectacular Latitude debut with their show Tulu. The first circus company created by and for Ethiopian artists will showcase superhuman strength, breathtaking contortion, awe-inspiring acrobatics, and mesmerising fire-juggling, all set to a rocking soundtrack. Hailing from Australia, Casus Creations present Collision, a powerful cross-pollination of contemporary circus and street dance; the B-boy meets the Bendy boy; Hip hop and the Hula Hooper. On Thursday evening, Symoné opens the portal to her surrealistic circus pop-culture experience, with Utopian (t&c's apply). Jean-Daniel Broussé also presents his solo-show (le) Pain about breadmaking, physical heroics,and growing up queer in a French boulangerie with an innovative performance that includes circus skills, dance, storytelling, folklore, video, karaoke and laughter.

Across the weekend, Urban Foxes Collective present their hilarious and provocative clown show, MOTHERLOAD!, a dark comedy for the end of days, asking the question on every parent's mind ... should we? International performance company Unlimited present two exciting news shows: Tyrrell Jones & Rachel Abbey's Mancave is part shrine, part confessional, part interview booth - where festival goers of all genders are invited to dream about what men could, should be, or should never be. Lose yourself, find yourself, and connect with the space and the people around you at If You Go Down To The Woods. Theatre-maker Ali Pidsley and singer-songwriter Sam Slatcher will lead you on an imaginative and participatory journey into the woodlands we grew up in, the woodlands we've been to, and the woodlands we haven't created yet.

Rising Queer comedy star, Dan Wye also brings their legendary and hilarious must-see mystic drag character Séayoncé to Latitude, summoning history's greatest spirits to the festival in Res-Erection. Wrapped in your favourite Neo-Soul, discover cabaret at its finest from burlesque, live music, drag, voguing, hula hooping and much much more with The Cocoa Butter Club, who'll be serving a spirited soiree celebrating performers of colour. Get ready to dance and be dazzled at The Big Gay Ball - a four hour rampage of glitter, drag and pop bangers with party starter extraordinaire Xnthony and his troupe of fabulous kings and queens.

A champion of new artistic talent cinch presents Latitude also celebrates a new partnership with Masterclass, the in-house education charity of the Theatre Royal Haymarket, for aspiring creatives. Masterclass will bring three outstanding new plays to Latitude for 2022 - Choosy by Jack Stanley, a cautionary tale about the pursuit of perfect genes, Gretel by Tanya Bridgeman, a modern retelling of Hansel & Gretel and exploring poverty, class, family and county lines and Matter Of Course by Oliver Doone , a dark comedy-drama about a tiny community battling the forces of global consumerism.