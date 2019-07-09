Kakariki Theatre Company Presents CHARLES DARWIN: COLLAPSING CREATION

Charles Darwin: Collapsing Creation recounts the courage of a visionary who must battle his conscience to change the world and find the strength to face the fallout. Arthur Meek's award winning play gives a heartfelt account of what happens when faith and reason collide. This European premiere of Charles Darwin: Collapsing Creation marks the 160th anniversary of the publication of On the Origin of Species.

The event will take place at the Brockley Jack Studio Theatre (410 Brockley Road, London, SE4 2DH). More information about the event and ticketing info can be found by visiting www.brockleyjack.co.uk. You can also call 0333 666 3366 (£1.75 fee for phone bookings only). The event will take place from Tuesday 20 - Saturday 31 August 2019 at 7.30pm. There will be NO performances: Sunday, Monday 14+. Tickets: £16, £13 concessions (previews £10).

Arthur Meek is a New York-based New Zealand playwright. He has held the Harriet Friedlander New York Residency and the CNZ Playmarket Playwrights Studio Scotland Residency.





