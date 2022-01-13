Kiri Pritchard-Mclean Brings HOME TRUTHS to Swindon
The full list of dates for the tour has been announced!
Kiri Pritchard-McLean has announced the Spring 2022 dates for the UK Tour of her brand new show (with further Autumn dates to be announced early in 2022).
It's been a big few years for most of us and Kiri is no different. She's moved back to her home island of Anglesey, struggled with lockdown and got herself some rescue chickens. You can expect jokes about skinny jeans, learning Welsh and white supremacy - something for everyone.
Kiri Pritchard-McLean has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie to You. She hosts her own show on Sunday afternoons on BBC Radio Wales and, as well as appearing on the Russell Howard Hour, she is a writer for the show.
Already a hugely popular regular on the comedy circuit, Kiri is director and co-writer with the Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominated Gein's Family Giftshop and the cult hit sketch show, Tarot, whose debut Radio 4 series, Soundbleed, launched in October.
Kiri's hit, true crime podcast with Rachel Fairburn, All Killa No Filla is a phenomenon with over 350,000 monthly listeners. The live shows have been a huge success with the pair touring America and selling out a UK tour in 2019. Her new podcast Who Are You Wearing, during which Kiri chats to celebrities about their relationship with clothes, has also proved a huge success, with guests including Jonathan Ross, Laura Whitmore, Sindhu Vee and Rosie Jones.
During Lockdown Kiri was the landlady of virtual pub The Covid Arms hosting a hugely successful weekly comedy night to raise money for performers affected by the closure of venues and also The Trussell Trust. Live At The Covid Arms is now a monthly event and has so far raised over £150,000 for The Trussell Trust.
Learn more at www.kiripritchardmclean.co.uk
Tour Dates
Venue: Chorley Theatre CHORLEY
Dates: Sunday, 6th February
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01257 264 362
Online: chorleylittletheatre.com
Venue: Frog & Bucket Comedy Club MANCHESTER
Dates Tuesday, 8th February
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0161 236 9805
Online: frogandbucket.ticketsolve.com
Venue: Komedia BATH
Dates Wednesday, 9th February
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0845 293 8480
Online: komedia.co.uk
Venue: Phoenix Theatre EXETER
Dates: Thursday 10th February
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01392 667 080
Online: exeterphoenix.org.uk
Venue: West End Centre ALDERSHOT
Dates: Friday 11th February
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01252 330 040
Online: westendcentre.co.uk
Venue: The Hawth CRAWLEY
Dates: Saturday 12th February
Time: 7.45pm
Box Office: 01293 553 636
Online: hawth.co.uk
Venue: City Varieties LEEDS
Dates: Friday 25th February
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0113 243 0808
Online: cityvarieties.co.uk
Venue: The Stand NEWCASTLE
Dates: Saturday 26th February
Time: 5.00pm
Box Office: 0191 300 9700
Online: thestand.co.uk
Venue: The Stand EDINBURGH
Dates: Sunday 27th February
Time: 8.30pm
Box Office: 0131 558 7272
Online: thestand.co.uk
Venue: The Stand GLASGOW
Dates: Monday 28th February
Time: 8.30pm
Box Office: 0141 212 3389
Online: thestand.co.uk
Venue: Lemon Tree ABERDEEN
Dates: Tuesday 1st March
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01224 641 122
Online: aberdeenperformingarts.com
Venue: Durham Gala, DURHAM
Dates: Saturday 12th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0191 332 4041
Online: galadurham.co.uk
Venue: Storyhouse CHESTER
Dates: Sunday 13th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01244 409 113
Online: storyhouse.com
Venue: Hull Truck HULL
Dates: Wednesday 16th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01482 323 638
Online: hulltruck.co.uk
Venue: South Street Arts READING
Dates: Friday 18th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0118 960 6060
Online: readingarts.com
Venue: The Playhouse NORWICH
Dates: Saturday 19th March
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01603 598 598
Online: norwichplayhouse.co.uk
Venue: Engine Shed LINCOLN
Dates Sunday 20th March
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0844 888 8766
Online: engineshed.co.uk
Venue: Junction CAMBRIDGE
Dates: Wednesday 6th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01223 511 511
Online: junction.co.uk
Venue: Theatre Severn SHREWSBURY
Dates Friday 8th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01743 281 281
Online: theatresevern.co.uk
Venue: G-Live GUILDFORD
Dates: Saturday 9th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0844 7701 797
Online: glive.co.uk
Venue: Glee Club NOTTINGHAM
Dates: Sunday 10th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0871 472 0400
Online: glee.co.uk/comedy/nottingham
Venue: The Glee CARDIFF
Dates: Wednesday 13th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0871 472 0400
Online: glee.co.uk
Venue: The Old Rep BIRMINGHAM
Dates Friday 15th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0121 359 9444
Online: oldreptheatre.co.uk
Venue: The Y LEICESTER
Dates: Saturday 16th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0116 255 7066
Online: : leicesterymca.co.uk
Venue: The Crescent YORK
Dates Sunday 17th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01904 622510
Online: thecrescentyork.com
Venue: Wyvern SWINDON
Dates: Tuesday 26th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0343 310 0040
Online: swindontheatres.co.uk
Venue: Pontio BANGOR
Dates: Wednesday 27th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01248 382828
Online: pontio.co.uk