Kiri Pritchard-Mclean Brings HOME TRUTHS to Swindon

Kiri Pritchard-McLean has announced the Spring 2022 dates for the UK Tour of her brand new show (with further Autumn dates to be announced early in 2022).

It's been a big few years for most of us and Kiri is no different. She's moved back to her home island of Anglesey, struggled with lockdown and got herself some rescue chickens. You can expect jokes about skinny jeans, learning Welsh and white supremacy - something for everyone.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie to You. She hosts her own show on Sunday afternoons on BBC Radio Wales and, as well as appearing on the Russell Howard Hour, she is a writer for the show.

Already a hugely popular regular on the comedy circuit, Kiri is director and co-writer with the Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominated Gein's Family Giftshop and the cult hit sketch show, Tarot, whose debut Radio 4 series, Soundbleed, launched in October.

Kiri's hit, true crime podcast with Rachel Fairburn, All Killa No Filla is a phenomenon with over 350,000 monthly listeners. The live shows have been a huge success with the pair touring America and selling out a UK tour in 2019. Her new podcast Who Are You Wearing, during which Kiri chats to celebrities about their relationship with clothes, has also proved a huge success, with guests including Jonathan Ross, Laura Whitmore, Sindhu Vee and Rosie Jones.

During Lockdown Kiri was the landlady of virtual pub The Covid Arms hosting a hugely successful weekly comedy night to raise money for performers affected by the closure of venues and also The Trussell Trust. Live At The Covid Arms is now a monthly event and has so far raised over £150,000 for The Trussell Trust.

Learn more at www.kiripritchardmclean.co.uk

Tour Dates

Venue: Chorley Theatre CHORLEY

Dates: Sunday, 6th February

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01257 264 362

Online: chorleylittletheatre.com

Venue: Frog & Bucket Comedy Club MANCHESTER

Dates Tuesday, 8th February

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0161 236 9805

Online: frogandbucket.ticketsolve.com

Venue: Komedia BATH

Dates Wednesday, 9th February

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0845 293 8480

Online: komedia.co.uk

Venue: Phoenix Theatre EXETER

Dates: Thursday 10th February

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01392 667 080

Online: exeterphoenix.org.uk

Venue: West End Centre ALDERSHOT

Dates: Friday 11th February

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01252 330 040

Online: westendcentre.co.uk

Venue: The Hawth CRAWLEY

Dates: Saturday 12th February

Time: 7.45pm

Box Office: 01293 553 636

Online: hawth.co.uk

Venue: City Varieties LEEDS

Dates: Friday 25th February

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0113 243 0808

Online: cityvarieties.co.uk

Venue: The Stand NEWCASTLE

Dates: Saturday 26th February

Time: 5.00pm

Box Office: 0191 300 9700

Online: thestand.co.uk

Venue: The Stand EDINBURGH

Dates: Sunday 27th February

Time: 8.30pm

Box Office: 0131 558 7272

Online: thestand.co.uk

Venue: The Stand GLASGOW

Dates: Monday 28th February

Time: 8.30pm

Box Office: 0141 212 3389

Online: thestand.co.uk

Venue: Lemon Tree ABERDEEN

Dates: Tuesday 1st March

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01224 641 122

Online: aberdeenperformingarts.com

Venue: Durham Gala, DURHAM

Dates: Saturday 12th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0191 332 4041

Online: galadurham.co.uk

Venue: Storyhouse CHESTER

Dates: Sunday 13th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01244 409 113

Online: storyhouse.com

Venue: Hull Truck HULL

Dates: Wednesday 16th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01482 323 638

Online: hulltruck.co.uk

Venue: South Street Arts READING

Dates: Friday 18th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0118 960 6060

Online: readingarts.com

Venue: The Playhouse NORWICH

Dates: Saturday 19th March

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01603 598 598

Online: norwichplayhouse.co.uk

Venue: Engine Shed LINCOLN

Dates Sunday 20th March

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0844 888 8766

Online: engineshed.co.uk

Venue: Junction CAMBRIDGE

Dates: Wednesday 6th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01223 511 511

Online: junction.co.uk

Venue: Theatre Severn SHREWSBURY

Dates Friday 8th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01743 281 281

Online: theatresevern.co.uk

Venue: G-Live GUILDFORD

Dates: Saturday 9th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0844 7701 797

Online: glive.co.uk





Venue: Glee Club NOTTINGHAM

Dates: Sunday 10th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0871 472 0400

Online: glee.co.uk/comedy/nottingham

Venue: The Glee CARDIFF

Dates: Wednesday 13th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0871 472 0400

Online: glee.co.uk

Venue: The Old Rep BIRMINGHAM

Dates Friday 15th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0121 359 9444

Online: oldreptheatre.co.uk

Venue: The Y LEICESTER

Dates: Saturday 16th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0116 255 7066

Online: : leicesterymca.co.uk

Venue: The Crescent YORK

Dates Sunday 17th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01904 622510

Online: thecrescentyork.com

Venue: Wyvern SWINDON

Dates: Tuesday 26th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0343 310 0040

Online: swindontheatres.co.uk

Venue: Pontio BANGOR

Dates: Wednesday 27th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01248 382828

Online: pontio.co.uk



